comscore Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Smart Monitor M8 Launched In India Price Specifications And More
News

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

News

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from today will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499 absolutely free.

samsung smart monitor m8

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Samsung on Friday launched the Smart Monitor M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series with an upgraded design. The Smart Monitor M8 is from a family of world’s first smart monitors that not only offer a PC-less experience for seamless working, but also allow users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV. Also Read - After Netflix, IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 price, colour and availability

Smart Monitor M8 in Sunset Pink and Spring Green will be available from June 15, 2022, in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores, while the Daylight Blue and Warm White variants will be available later this year. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

“Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to compliment and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favorite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from today will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499 absolutely free along with an Rs 3,000 instant cart discount.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate that supports 99% sRGB color, 400 nits of brightness, HDR 10+ and 1.07 billion colors. The monitor can double as a Smart TV as it runs on the Tizen OS and comes with an IR remote.

The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor. The SlimFit camera that can be easily attached to the monitor and can also be moved around. The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly.

For connectivity, the monitor offers the monitor comes with a micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports which are capable of 65W reverse charging. Wireless connectivity offered on the monitor includes Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 5. The smart monitor also has two 5W speakers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 10, 2022 4:31 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced
Gaming
Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced
How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

How To

How to turn on Dark Mode on Google Chrome

How to update your contact number on the Amazon app

How To

How to update your contact number on the Amazon app

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

Photo Gallery

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

News

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Last of Us Part 1 PS5, PC version announced

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check details

First Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black series launched in India, prices start from Rs 5.5 crore: Check photos

Google's on-device machine learning will help you block pop-ups on Chrome

Apple may have some relief as UK may not enforce EU's USB Type-C law, but does it matter?

Explained: Apple s Buy Now Pay Later service

Here's what Indian analysts think about EU's decision to adopt USB Type-C for iPhones

Indian eSports market is still early stage and is poised to witness significant growth

From iOS 16 to Mac Book Pro with M2 Processor and Prices, All You Need To know

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know

News

Future iPhones will include a USB-C Port, Here's Everything you need to know
iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone

News

iOS 16 can help you see your WiFi network's password on iPhone
Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far

News

Nothing phone (1) Launch has been Set for July 12, Here's What we've learned so far
Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

Reviews

Oppo K10 5G : Launched in India , first look, features and price revealed- Watch Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999