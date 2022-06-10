Samsung Smart Monitor M8 launched in India at Rs 59,999

Samsung on Friday launched the Smart Monitor M8, its latest addition to the Smart Monitor series with an upgraded design. The Smart Monitor M8 is from a family of world’s first smart monitors that not only offer a PC-less experience for seamless working, but also allow users to enjoy a variety of OTT services, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV via Wi-Fi without connecting to a PC or TV. Also Read - After Netflix, IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 price, colour and availability

Smart Monitor M8 in Sunset Pink and Spring Green will be available from June 15, 2022, in India at a starting price of Rs 59,999 on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon and all leading retail stores, while the Daylight Blue and Warm White variants will be available later this year. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

“Our new Smart Monitor M8 is built for a PC-less experience for work and entertainment. Its iconic stylish design is meant to compliment and enhance all living spaces. Built-in with consumers’ favorite content, productivity and video call apps, we are confident that it will be a joy to use every time,” Puneet Sethi, Vice President, Consumer Electronics Enterprise Business, Samsung India said in a statement. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

Consumers pre-booking Smart Monitor M8 from today will get Galaxy Buds2 worth Rs 11,999 and Samsung smart wireless keyboard worth Rs 3,499 absolutely free along with an Rs 3,000 instant cart discount.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features

The Samsung Smart Monitor M8 features a 32-inch 4K Ultra HD display with 60Hz refresh rate that supports 99% sRGB color, 400 nits of brightness, HDR 10+ and 1.07 billion colors. The monitor can double as a Smart TV as it runs on the Tizen OS and comes with an IR remote.

The M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor. The SlimFit camera that can be easily attached to the monitor and can also be moved around. The Smart Monitor M8 has an IoT hub called SmartThings Hub, where users can connect all their IoT devices wirelessly.

For connectivity, the monitor offers the monitor comes with a micro HDMI port and two USB-C ports which are capable of 65W reverse charging. Wireless connectivity offered on the monitor includes Bluetooth 4.2 and WiFi 5. The smart monitor also has two 5W speakers.