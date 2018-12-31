comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity
News

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

News

It remains to be seen whether Samsung integrates Bixby as well?

  • Published: December 31, 2018 1:24 PM IST
samsung smart shoes main

Source: LetsGoDigital

Samsung has been trying to build an ecosystem of connected devices on top of its IoT system for sometime. The Korean giant has already connected its smartphones, televisions and other large appliances to a single system and now, a new patent suggests its ambitions might stretch beyond consumer electronics. Samsung might be planning to make its own line of smart running shoes integrated with sensors and a smartphone app to configure activities. This could be part of Samsung’s expanded efforts to make more smart accessories and enter into apparel side of smart connected devices.

Samsung first showcased SmartSuit, which was targeted at athletes and was supposed to help them train for the Winter Olympics. Its spinoff launched Iofit shoes on Kickstarter two years ago and those were aimed at golf players. There is a possibility that these new patents for running shoes hint at a more mainstream training shoes aimed at casual users and not limited to professional runners or athletes. The patent does not giveaway a lot of information about the shoes when it comes to smart aspect of it.

Source: LetsGoDigital

The patent, spotted by LetsGoDigital, suggests that sensors will be placed inside the shoes and can be activated in one of two ways. One method involves pulling the tab on the back of the shoe while the second involves a mechanism with buttons hidden behind a cover, which could again be on the back of the device. The big missing piece is how smart these shoes will be and what kind of activities will they be capable of tracking.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Hands-On

Samsung would only need a pedometer and tracking sensors to count steps taken with the shoe. However, there are shoes that can measure pressure to understand whether you are running the right way or if you are prone to injure yourself. The company could also use a companion app to help users configure training exercises depending on their performance. Will the shoe support Bixby for voice actions? That is another possibility but the patent listing does not show any signs of Samsung’s digital assistant.

  • Published Date: December 31, 2018 1:24 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
News
Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView "Beholder" renders leak out on the internet
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp won't work on these phones after December 31; here's why

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

News

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity
Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker

News

Samsung is working on a second Bixby-powered Galaxy smart speaker
Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 leak reveals key specs
Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals

Deals

Qualcomm Days on Flipkart: Check out these deals
Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

News

Some Samsung Galaxy S9 users are reporting ‘massive battery drain’ after Android 9 Pie update

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी Mi 9, Mi MIX 4 स्नैपड्रैगन 855 SoC और 3 रियर कैमरा सेटअप के साथ होंगे लॉन्च!

नए साल पर वनप्लस 6T की खरीद पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट और बेहतरीन डील्स

Xiaomi Redmi 6A आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

अब नए साल में भी मिलेगी बेहतरीन नेटवर्क सर्विस, BSNL ने 'No more Blackout days' को किया लॉन्च

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 ओपन सेल में हुआ उपलब्ध, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
News
Moto G7 likely may come with a waterdrop notch, 3.5mm headphone jack
Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity

News

Samsung patent hints at smart running shoes with mobile connectivity
Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features

News

Huawei Y7 Pro (2019) with dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and features
Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey

News

Facebook least trusted tech company: Survey
LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019

News

LG G7 ThinQ Android Pie update to roll out sometime in Q1 2019