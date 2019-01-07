Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

There have been reports that Apple plans to introduce its own streaming service this year. And while the company continues to make a significant push into services, Apple has partnered with Samsung to allow iTunes content on its range of Smart TVs. Samsung has announced that its lineup of 2019 Smart TVs will allow users to buy or rent movies and TV shows via iTunes.

The new models will also come with support for AirPlay 2. Samsung also mentioned that select Smart TV models from 2018 will also support iTunes Movies after a firmware update. The South Korean company mentioned that iTunes movies will be available across 100 countries, whereas AirPlay 2 support will be available in 190 countries worldwide.

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple said in a statement.

While Samsung is the first TV maker to get direct access to iTunes content using the new “iTunes Movies and TV” app, it is not the first time Apple’s content has been made available outside the ecosystem. Content purchased on iTunes is already available through third-party Movies Anywhere app. Apple Music, on the other hand, can be accessed on Android smartphones, Windows PCs, and on Amazon Echo speakers.

To offer a consistent experience across Samsung platform, iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with Smart TV services, which includes New Bixby and Search, and Universal Guide.