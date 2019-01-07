comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2
News

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

News

iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2 will be available on Samsung's 2019 Smart TVs, and 2018 models after a firmware update.

  • Published: January 7, 2019 11:20 AM IST
samsung tv imovies

There have been reports that Apple plans to introduce its own streaming service this year. And while the company continues to make a significant push into services, Apple has partnered with Samsung to allow iTunes content on its range of Smart TVs. Samsung has announced that its lineup of 2019 Smart TVs will allow users to buy or rent movies and TV shows via iTunes.

The new models will also come with support for AirPlay 2. Samsung also mentioned that select Smart TV models from 2018 will also support iTunes Movies after a firmware update. The South Korean company mentioned that iTunes movies will be available across 100 countries, whereas AirPlay 2 support will be available in 190 countries worldwide.

Watch: Apple MacBook Air 2018 Hands-on

“We look forward to bringing the iTunes and AirPlay 2 experience to even more customers around the world through Samsung Smart TVs, so iPhone, iPad and Mac users have yet another way to enjoy all their favorite content on the biggest screen in their home,” Eddy Cue, senior vice president of Internet Software and Services at Apple said in a statement.

Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

Also Read

Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

While Samsung is the first TV maker to get direct access to iTunes content using the new “iTunes Movies and TV” app, it is not the first time Apple’s content has been made available outside the ecosystem. Content purchased on iTunes is already available through third-party Movies Anywhere app. Apple Music, on the other hand, can be accessed on Android smartphones, Windows PCs, and on Amazon Echo speakers.

Apple Music could be key to help Apple increase services revenue in India

Also Read

Apple Music could be key to help Apple increase services revenue in India

To offer a consistent experience across Samsung platform, iTunes Movies and TV Shows will work seamlessly with Smart TV services, which includes New Bixby and Search, and Universal Guide.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2019 11:20 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Half-Life 2 and Portal co-writer Eric Wolpaw returns to Valve
thumb-img
News
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
thumb-img
News
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Poco F1 gets new Matte Yellow and Black Matrix skins

Most Popular

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

News

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2
Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly

News

Apple iPhone XI alleged renders leak and they look ugly
Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi

News

Samsung dials 'M' for millennials, set to disrupt Xiaomi's Redmi
Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page

News

Apple addresses bent iPad Pro controversy with new support page
Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

News

Reliance Jio launches JioBrowser web browsing app for Android; first ‘Indian browser’

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 3 और 3T को जल्द मिल सकती है एंड्रॉिइड 9 पाई अपडेट

रिलायंस जियो ने एंड्रॉइड यूजर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया JioBrowser, गूगल को मिलेगी टक्कर

शाओमी ने Poco F1 के लिए पेश की दो नई कस्टम स्किन, जानें कीमत और उपलब्धता

Realme Yo! Days Sale आज से शुरू, 1 रुपये में बैकपैक के साथ स्मार्टफोन की खरीद पर ईयरफोन मिल रहे हैं फ्री

Honor 10 Lite 8 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group
News
Xiaomi buys 65 million shares in TCL Group
Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2

News

Samsung’s Smart TV lineup to support Apple iTunes Movies and AirPlay 2
LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch

News

LG Q9 key specifications, features revealed via GeekBench listing ahead of official launch
Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10

News

Microsoft fined for 'damaging' PC with Windows 10
Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble

News

Beware: WhatsApp Gold hoax message is back and it could land you in trouble