Samsung launches new smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 12,990

Samsung has launched new smart TVs in India at a budget price. The company is calling its latest smart TVs as #funbelievable TV series. The price of the 32-inch Samsung smart TV is Rs 12,990. The company hasn’t yet revealed the price of the 42-inch smart TV. Both the televisions ship with 2-years of warranty. The new Samsung TV series will be available via Samsung Smart Plazas and leading online platforms.

One can also purchase the TVs via Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop. “#funbelievable Series meets the growing expectations of our consumers, especially millennials, who are looking for exciting innovations that make their lives better. With this new line-up, we are confident we will further strengthen our market leadership in televisions,” Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy S10 Lite

The TVs feature a ‘Personal Computer Mode,’ which allows users to transform their Smart TV to a personal computer, using it for much more than just browsing. Users can also create documents or work from the cloud for creating a school or office presentation. One can also mirror their laptop on the Smart TV screen wirelessly without an internet connection for a big screen or extended screen experience.

The latest TV series also comes with a content guide that helps users find their favorite movies and TV shows from among a list of curated content from apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, and VOOT. The company says one can even turn the televisions into a virtual music system. Samsung says that it is also offering the non-smart TV variant of the 32-inch model. Samsung hasn’t revealed the rest of the details including RAM, storage and other specifications.

– With inputs from IANS