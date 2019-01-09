comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
News

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

News

The only option Samsung smartphone owners are left with is to deactivate their Facebook account.

  • Published: January 9, 2019 2:55 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18 (1)

Samsung smartphone owners have reportedly been experiencing issues regarding deleting the pre-installed Facebook app, according to a report by Bloomberg. Users either want to uninstall the popular social networking app due to security and privacy concerns or are not enjoying the app and want to remove it to spare some storage space. However, they are unable to remove it from their devices.

Most of the smartphones these days come with some pre-installed apps, including email, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, messenger clients and some other utilities. There is also a suite of Google apps by default. However, one can easily uninstall or add apps, though a few apps are immutable.

Furthermore, the report suggests that some Samsung users who were trying to uninstall the pre-loaded Facebook app, they were not given the ‘delete’ option. The only option they are left with is to deactivate their Facebook account, which further means that the app stops functioning, but the icon remains. Thus, the defunct pre-loaded social networking app does nothing but eats up your storage space. It is not clear whether the app could still collect data or function in the background.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – S Pen Review

However, a Facebook spokesperson said “the disabled version of the app acts like it’s been deleted, so it doesn’t continue collecting data or sending information back to Facebook. But there’s rarely communication with the consumer about the process.” Facebook said, “whether the app is deletable or not depends on various pre-install deals Facebook has made with phone manufacturers, operating systems and mobile operators around the world over the years, including Samsung,” the report stated.

  • Published Date: January 9, 2019 2:55 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
thumb-img
News
Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'
thumb-img
News
Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp is working on fingerprint authentication system along with Face ID and Touch ID

Most Popular

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like

Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'

Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

News

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds

News

WhatsApp groups with several Indian users found sharing child pornography; company responds
Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu

News

Huawei aims to invest in 5G and AI developments in 2019, reveals Richard Yu
Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: All you need to know

Deals

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: All you need to know
CES 2019: Samsung announces Bixby will support Google apps

News

CES 2019: Samsung announces Bixby will support Google apps

हिंदी समाचार

CES 2019: Alcatel ने लॉन्च किए 1X (2019), 1C स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी रेडमी Y2 की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत और ऑफर्स

शाओमी ने 10 करोड़ से ज्यादा Mi Power Bank बेचें

फ्लिपकार्ट पर चल रही है Asus Days सेल, बंपर डिस्काउंट का फायदा उठाने का बेहतरीन मौका

Flipkart Grand Gadget Days: DSLR, फिटनेस बैंड और लैपटॉप पर मिल रहा है 10 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

News

Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features
News
Xolo Era 4X now available on Amazon India with 30 days Money Back offer: Price, specifications, features
Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

News

Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app
This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like

News

This could be what iPad Mini 5 ends up looking like
Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'

News

Nokia 9 PureView may feature digital photography technology from 'Light'
Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019

News

Google Assistant is omnipresent at CES 2019