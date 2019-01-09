Samsung smartphone users can't reportedly uninstall Facebook app

Samsung smartphone owners have reportedly been experiencing issues regarding deleting the pre-installed Facebook app, according to a report by Bloomberg. Users either want to uninstall the popular social networking app due to security and privacy concerns or are not enjoying the app and want to remove it to spare some storage space. However, they are unable to remove it from their devices.

Most of the smartphones these days come with some pre-installed apps, including email, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, messenger clients and some other utilities. There is also a suite of Google apps by default. However, one can easily uninstall or add apps, though a few apps are immutable.

Furthermore, the report suggests that some Samsung users who were trying to uninstall the pre-loaded Facebook app, they were not given the ‘delete’ option. The only option they are left with is to deactivate their Facebook account, which further means that the app stops functioning, but the icon remains. Thus, the defunct pre-loaded social networking app does nothing but eats up your storage space. It is not clear whether the app could still collect data or function in the background.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 – S Pen Review

However, a Facebook spokesperson said “the disabled version of the app acts like it’s been deleted, so it doesn’t continue collecting data or sending information back to Facebook. But there’s rarely communication with the consumer about the process.” Facebook said, “whether the app is deletable or not depends on various pre-install deals Facebook has made with phone manufacturers, operating systems and mobile operators around the world over the years, including Samsung,” the report stated.