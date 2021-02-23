comscore Samsung smartphones will now get up to 4 years of security updates
Samsung will now provide up to 4 years of security updates to its phones: See list

Samsung has just revealed that it has extended security updates to its Galaxy smartphones by up to 4 years for extended security to users.

Samsung has announced that it will now provide up to four years of security updates to the Galaxy smartphones that have been launched after 2019. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Redmi Note 10 series with Snapdragon chip, Spotify turns 2 in India, Apple beats Samsung

This comes after the South Korean major announced three years of Android updates for its Galaxy smartphones last year, which was also extra considering the two-year update cycle followed previously. Read on to know more about it and see what all devices are included for this. Also Read - Samsung 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor announced with 4K at 120fps video recording

Samsung phones will now get 4 years of security updates

Samsung will now provide monthly and quarterly updates to the Galaxy phones, giving users an extended layer of security. The deal is applicable for the Galaxy S, Galaxy Note, Galaxy A, Galaxy M, Galaxy Z, and Galaxy XCover smartphone series. It is also for the Galaxy Tab tablet lineup. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get S Pen support: Does it mean end of Note phones?

This now totals up to three major Android updates and four security updates for the present and future Samsung devices.

The new update comes across as good news as Samsung wasn’t the best when it came to updating its devices. The company used to take a while before updating the Galaxy smartphones. However, this changed recently and Samsung became one of the companies after Google to provide faster updates to its smartphones, thus, pleasing people.

This was even reflected in how quickly even the Samsung mid-rangers and budget phones now get the latest Android version with Samsung One UI on top of it.

 Eligible phones for 4 years of security updates

Samsung Galaxy Foldable devices: Fold, Fold 5G, Z Fold2, Z Fold2 5G, Z Flip, Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy S series: S10, S10+, S10e, S10 5G, S10 Lite, S20, S20 5G, S20+, S20+ 5G, S20 Ultra, S20 Ultra 5G, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note series: Note10, Note10 5G, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Note10 Lite, Note20, Note20 5G, Note20 Ultra, Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy A series: A10, A10e, A10s, A20, A20s, A30, A30s, A40, A50, A50s, A60, A70, A70s, A80, A90 5G, A11, A21, A21s, A31, A41, A51, A51 5G, A71, A71 5G, A02s, A12, A32 5G, A42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M series: M10s, M20, M30, M30s, M40, M11, M12, M21, M31, M31s, M51
Samsung Galaxy XCover series: XCover4s, XCover FieldPro, XCover Pro
Samsung Galaxy Tab series: Tab Active Pro, Tab Active3, Tab A 8 (2019), Tab A with S Pen, Tab A 8.4 (2020), Tab A7, Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 5G, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7, Tab S7+

  • Published Date: February 23, 2021 5:32 PM IST

