Samsung sold 2 million Galaxy M-series units ahead of Galaxy M40 launch on June 11

Samsung revamped its affordable smartphone lineup by replacing the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series with the online-only Galaxy M-series. Launched back in late January, the M-series includes three smartphones, the Galaxy M10, the Galaxy M20, and the Galaxy M30. Now, as the company prepares to launch the Galaxy M40 on June 11, Samsung has revealed some sales numbers.

In a conversation with Gadgets360, Samsung India Senior Vice President of Mobile Business Asim Warsi told that the company has sold 2 million Galaxy M-series devices. “The Galaxy M-series is playing a very pivotal role in our growth story. We’ve had the Galaxy On series selling in online over the last three years. M-series is a complete makeover of that. It’s simply taken the consumer and the market by storm if you go by the sales, search, and the kind of conversations — digital, social conversations. That’s helping our business,” Warsi said.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 first look

With the M-series, Samsung is taking on Chinese rivals Xiaomi and Realme among others. It is exclusively available online, and is sold via Amazon India, and the same will continue with the upcoming smartphones. “M-series that is specifically tailored for the online buyers because of what their preferences of devices, expectations for devices are. Accessibilities has always been very good through offline but is also improved rapidly in the online world,” Warsi added.

The Galaxy M40 render recently leaked online. From what we can see, the front comes with a full screen display without any notch. It does come with an Infinity-O display with punch-hole selfie camera on the top left. The selfie snapper is expected to be of 16-megapixel resolution.

At the back, you have a triple-camera setup, where the main camera is rumored to be of 32-megapixel. The other two will be depth and ultra-wide angle lens. Under the hood, a Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is expected, and the smartphone will run on Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top. The smartphone will be priced at around Rs 20,000.