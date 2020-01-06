Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that in 2019 the company shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally. As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G along Galaxy Fold 5G.

“Consumers can not wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible. For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible,” TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT and mobile communications division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Additionally, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world’s first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3.

According to the company, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to unveil the next generation of Samsung flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place next month. The South Korean company has already sent out media invitations for February 11.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The Korean company is expected to launch Galaxy S11 (likely to be called Galaxy S20) and Galaxy Fold 2 in the first half of 2020. A previous build had revealed high refresh rate display and camera modes. The new update has revealed more information about these upcoming smartphones. Since the information has appeared in the official build of software released by Samsung, it is likely to make its way to final devices.

Written with inputs from IANS