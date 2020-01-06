comscore Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019 | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019
News

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

News

Samsung accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G.

  • Published: January 6, 2020 12:51 PM IST
5G Stock Logo Main

South Korean tech giant Samsung on Friday announced that in 2019 the company shipped more than 6.7 million Galaxy 5G smartphones globally. As of November 2019, Samsung accounted for 53.9 percent of the global 5G smartphone market and led the industry in offering consumers five Galaxy 5G devices globally, including the Galaxy S10 5G, Note10 5G and Note10+ 5G, as well as the recently launched Galaxy A90 5G along Galaxy Fold 5G.

Related Stories


“Consumers can not wait to experience 5G and we are proud to offer a diverse portfolio of devices that deliver the best 5G experience possible. For Samsung, 2020 will be the year of Galaxy 5G and we are excited to bring 5G to even more device categories and introduce people to mobile experiences they never thought possible,” TM Roh, President and Head of Research and Development at IT and mobile communications division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite could be priced at Rs 50,000

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite could be priced at Rs 50,000

Additionally, Galaxy Tab S6 5G, which will be available in Korea in the first quarter of 2020, will be the world’s first 5G tablet bringing ultra-fast speeds together with the power and performance of the Galaxy Tab series3.

According to the company, the Galaxy Tab S6 5G offers high-quality video conferencing, as well as a premium experience for watching live and pre-recorded video streams or playing cloud and online games with friends.

Meanwhile, Samsung is all set to unveil the next generation of Samsung flagship devices. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event will take place next month. The South Korean company has already sent out media invitations for February 11.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

The Korean company is expected to launch Galaxy S11 (likely to be called Galaxy S20) and Galaxy Fold 2 in the first half of 2020. A previous build had revealed high refresh rate display and camera modes. The new update has revealed more information about these upcoming smartphones. Since the information has appeared in the official build of software released by Samsung, it is likely to make its way to final devices.

Written with inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 6, 2020 12:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors
News
Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors
Apple may finally break through in India in 2020

News

Apple may finally break through in India in 2020

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

News

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

News

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

CES 2020: Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is the world's first 360Hz monitor

News

CES 2020: Asus ROG Swift 360Hz is the world's first 360Hz monitor

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors

Apple may finally break through in India in 2020

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Top 5 upcoming smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors

News

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors
Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

News

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone
Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

News

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A50: Compared
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite price in India tipped

हिंदी समाचार

Xbox One Series X कंसोल से बेहतर होगा अपकमिंग Sony PlayStation 5!

Xiaomi Redmi K20 के लिए खुशखबरी, Android 10 बेस्ड MIUI 11 स्टेबल अपडेट मिली

टॉप फिटनेस बैंड भारत में 3 हजार रुपये के अंदर : Mi Band, Infinix, Honor Band 5 हैं ऑप्शन

Realme 5i स्मार्टफोन 9 जनवरी को भारत में होगा लॉन्च, सामने आईं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Samsung Carnival Sale: बंपर डिस्काउंट पर मिल रहे हैं सैमसंग स्मार्टफोन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

News

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
News
Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 gets Android 10 update
Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors

News

Samsung to soon launch Odyssey gaming monitors
Apple may finally break through in India in 2020

News

Apple may finally break through in India in 2020
Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone

News

Samsung Sero TV flips along with your smartphone
Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019

News

Samsung sold 6.7 million 5G phones globally in 2019