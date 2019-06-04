comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network
News

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

News

Samsung's move toward a 6G network is part of its long-term business plan to get ahead in the next-generation cellular technology, a news agency said.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 5:56 PM IST
samsung-stock-image

Samsung Electronics Co. has opened a new research centre for the development of core technologies for 6G mobile networks, joining the global race for the still-nascent technology, a company official said. Samsung Research, the firm’s integrated R&D organization, has conducted extensive research on advanced cellular technologies and has recently upgraded a next-generation telecommunication research team to a centre to accelerate the development of solutions and standardization of 6G, according to a Samsung official.

While 5G networks are just starting to roll out in early markets and the current 4G LTE still remains a mainstream mobile network in many countries, Samsung’s move toward a 6G network is part of its long-term business plan to get ahead in the next-generation cellular technology, Yonhap news agency reported.

Samsung launched the world’s first 5G smartphone, the Galaxy S10 5G, in early April and has promoted its 5G solutions that can be used in a host of new businesses, including self-driving vehicles, smart factories and Internet of Things. South Korean tech companies have started working on future mobile technology to gain an early edge against the US and China, which have announced plans for 6G networks.

LG Electronics Inc. in January joined hands with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) to open a 6G research centre, and KT Corp., the nation’s No. 2 mobile operator, last week signed an agreement with the Seoul National University (SNU) to collaborate on 6G research.

Though still in an embryonic stage, the upcoming 6G aims to integrate satellites for global coverage to provide far high data rates and faster Internet speeds than 5G, according to the International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 5:56 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works
News
Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works
OnePlus 7 gets its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 gets its first software update

Google Maps gets 3 new public transport features

News

Google Maps gets 3 new public transport features

Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

News

Airtel reintroduces Rs 349 and Rs 399 postpaid plans

Daiwa Smart LED TV launched in India

News

Daiwa Smart LED TV launched in India

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free

Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

OnePlus 7 gets its first software update

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

News

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network
Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report

News

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report
Samsung launches World s first QLED 8K TV in India

News

Samsung launches World s first QLED 8K TV in India
Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week

News

Samsung Galaxy A80 India launch next week
Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

News

Smartphones to launch in India in June 2019

हिंदी समाचार

4,000 रुपये के डिस्काउंट के साथ ऐसे खरीदें Google Pixel 3a और Pixel 3a XL स्मार्टफोन

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition भारत में 999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 color display और Bluetooth 5.0 के साथ 11 जून को होगा लॉन्च

Vodafone ने पेश किया 299 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ मिल रहे हैं कई बेनिफिट्स

Motorola भारत में 20 जून को 'premium' smartphone को करेगा लॉन्च

News

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free
News
Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 live and free
Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works

News

Xiaomi reveals how its under-display front camera works
Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network

News

Samsung spurs R&D efforts for 6G mobile network
OnePlus 7 gets its first software update

News

OnePlus 7 gets its first software update
Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report

News

Global smartphone shipments may decline 3.1 percent in 2019: Report