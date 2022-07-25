comscore Samsung Electronics has started shipping its first-gen 3nm GAA chips: Know details
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Starts Shipping Its Most Advanced And Efficient 3nm Chips To Date
News

Samsung starts shipping its 'most advanced and efficient' 3nm chips to date

News

Samsung said it started developing the GAA technology in the early 2000s and succeeded in 2017 in applying it to the 3nm node.

Samsung-logo-inverted

(Image: Pixabay)

Samsung Electronics on Monday marked the first shipment of 3-nanometer semiconductors at a ceremony, a key milestone in the race to build the most advanced and efficient chips to date. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (2022) renders and specifications surface online

The next-generation 3nm chips are built on Gate-All-Around (GAA) technology, which Samsung said will eventually allow an area reduction of up to 35 percent, while providing 30 percent higher performance and 50 percent lower power consumption, compared with the existing FinFET process. Also Read - Apple explains why iPhone covers are a waste of money

Samsung said its first generation of the 3nm process node achieves a 16 percent area reduction, 23 percent higher performance and 45 percent lower power consumption, reports Yonhap news agency. Also Read - Upcoming Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Phones in India: From iQOO 9T to Galaxy Z Fold 4

The advancement in the sophisticated chipmaking technology, which happened faster than its foundry rival TSMC of Taiwan, is expected to bring Samsung more customers looking for powerful chips that enable smaller, faster and more efficient technology products.

“Samsung opened a new chapter in the foundry business today, with the start of mass production of 3nm chips,” Kyung Kye-hyun, CEO of Samsung’s device solutions division.

“The development of the GAA technology earlier than expected as an alternative to the FinFET process was an innovative breakthrough,” Kyung said.

Samsung said it started developing the GAA technology in the early 2000s and succeeded in 2017 in applying it to the 3nm node.

The tech giant said high-performance computing is the first product developed based on the 3nm GAA technology and it plans to expand the application into other product categories.

The world’s largest memory chip maker has collaborated with its partners, including German tech firm Siemens and American silicon design company Synopsys, which are members of the Samsung Advanced Foundry Ecosystem (SAFETM), since the third quarter of last year to provide its foundry customers with chip design infrastructure and other services.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer, said it will begin mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of the year.

Samsung, the world’s largest memory chip maker and second-largest foundry player, has said its 2nm process node was in the early stages of development, with mass production planned for 2025.

–IANS

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 25, 2022 5:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity
Apps
SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity
Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

Photo Gallery

Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Deals

iPhone 13 at Rs 67,100 is good deal if you missed Amazon Prime Day sale

Best Airtel prepaid plans with SonyLIV subscription

Photo Gallery

Best Airtel prepaid plans with SonyLIV subscription

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price hiked by Rs 6,000, all models will now come with ESP, hill assist

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga price hiked by Rs 6,000, all models will now come with ESP, hill assist

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung has started shipping its first-gen 3nm chip: Check details

iPhone 14 may launch on September 13 along with 3 new Apple watches and AirPods Pro 2

SonyLIV subscription plans: Price, benefits, validity

Top 5 new WhatsApp features likely to debut in 2022

Top features coming to WhatsApp in 2022

Top 5 Smartwatches Under 2000

Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp

ASUS targets gaming space with ROG, TUF laptops to achieve aggressive goals in India: Executive

Redmi K50i first impressions: Best suited Nothing Phone (1) rival?

Oppo Reno 8 Pro launched at Rs 45,999: Slays and how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000

Features

From Noise to Boat, check out the Top 5 Smartwatches Under ₹2000
Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review

Hands On

Oppo Reno 8 5G Unboxed and check out the first impression review
Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL

News

Instagram Gets a New Map Feature, Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg made it OFFICIAL
How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

Features

How To Hide Status Updates from Specific People on WhatsApp, Check out the Tutorial Video

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999