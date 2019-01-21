comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung India Electronics reportedly told about its decision to the government in a letter.

  • Updated: January 21, 2019 11:31 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 resized

Samsung India will reportedly stop local production of its flagship Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9 smartphones. The company is looking to reduce mobile phone manufacturing because of government’s new ‘Phased Manufacturing Program’ (PMP).

Samsung Electronics has informed the government that it will be manufacturing lesser phones in India. The reason is suggested to be government’s Phased Manufacturing Program (PMP), ET reports. The government now wants companies to start local manufacturing of components from February 2019, which was earlier decided as anytime in 2019-20. If not followed, manufactures will face 10 percent import duty on these parts, which with a surcharge would go up to 11 percent.

Samsung testing Android Pie for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018): Report

Also Read

Samsung testing Android Pie for Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A9 (2018): Report

As per the report, Samsung India Electronics told the government in a letter that if import duties are levied on display panels, the cost of manufacturing will go up and “we will have to stop the manufacturing of Samsung flagship products (Note 9 and S9) in India.”

The companies are said to have planned their investments accordingly for 2019-20, but with this new rule in place they would be paying extra duty on smaller parts since India doesn’t make these parts locally. Roughly a display panel accounts for 25-30 percent cost of a mobile phone’s production. Samsung is said to be in a process of setting up a display assembly plant for mobile phones, which will be operational by April 1, 2020. The unit will be able to produce AMOLED display panels in India.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Samsung, last year, inaugurated the world’s largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India. The newly started Noida facility has seen investment of Rs 4,915 crore. The company plans to raise mobile phone capacity at the plant from 68 million to 120 million units a year by 2020.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9

57900

Android 8.0 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 octa-core SoC
Super Speed Dual Pixel 12 MP OIS (F1.5/F2.4)
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: January 21, 2019 11:23 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 21, 2019 11:31 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
MWC 2019: Oppo's 10x hybrid optical zoom tech to be showcased live on February 23
thumb-img
News
Facebook developing 'LOL' meme hub to allure teens: Everything you need to know
thumb-img
News
Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse 2019: Here's how to watch live stream in India
thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

Most Popular

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon

News

LG V40 ThinQ launched in India for Rs 49,990; now available on Amazon
Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner on ‘at least’ one Galaxy S10 model

News

Samsung Pay app confirms in-display fingerprint scanner on ‘at least’ one Galaxy S10 model
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Top smartphone deals

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 18 हजार से कम कीमत पर मिल रहे हैं ये बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन

LG V40 अमेजन पर हुआ बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Super Blood Wolf Moon 2019: चंद्रग्रहण को ऐसे देखें लाइव

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: 3 हजार रुपये तक सस्ते मिल रहे हैं Realme के ये स्मार्टफोन

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 update introduces January security patch
Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625

News

Moto G7 Play to reportedly feature Snapdragon 625
Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report

News

Samsung to stop local production of Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9 in India: Report
Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil

News

Xiaomi to challenge Samsung, Transsion Holdings on Africa soil
Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch

News

Verily gets ECG approval for its study watch