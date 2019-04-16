Samsung develops 5nm EUV chips; promises 10% performance boost, 20% less energy consumption

Smartphone chipsets have come a long way over the past six years. The Snapdragon 800 SoC from 2013 used 28nm process, whereas the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC (and even Apple’s A12 Bionic) are built on 7nm process. As Moore’s Law says, the number of transistors inside the IC (integrated circuit) doubles every other year. And today, Samsung has announced that it has successfully completed development of 5nm Extreme Ultra Violet (EUV) chipsets.

The current generation Galaxy S10 smartphones are powered by 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoCs in the US, whereas other markets like India, get 8nm Exynos 9820 SoC. While Samsung also plans to mass produce 6nm chipsets later this year, the company said that it is expecting to commercialize the EUV process sometime next year.

The latest 5nm process will benefit to make the chipset 25 percent smaller, boost performance by 10 percent while making it 20 percent more energy efficient compared to the 7nm chipsets. Samsung will start mass production of 5nm chipsets in Q2 2020, but for now, it is allowing its customers to test the chipsets in Advance.

“In successful completion of our 5nm development, we’ve proven our capabilities in EUV-based nodes. In response to customers’ surging demand for advanced process technologies to differentiate their next-generation products, we continue our commitment to accelerating the volume production of EUV-based technologies,” said Charlie Bae, Executive Vice President of Foundry Business at Samsung Electronics.

Even Samsung’s rival TSMC has started building prototypes of 5nm chips that offer 15 percent performance bump compared to 10 percent offered by Samsung. TSMC didn’t reveal details about energy consumption though, but it did mention that the number of transistors on the surface area is 80 percent more compared to 25 percent that Samsung is offering, PhoneArena reported.

“Considering the various benefits including PPA and IP, Samsung’s EUV-based advanced nodes are expected to be in high demand for new and innovative applications such as 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), high-performance computing (HPC), and automotive. Leveraging our robust technology competitiveness including our leadership in EUV lithography, Samsung will continue to deliver the most advanced technologies and solutions to customers,” Bae added.