Samsung sued for copying this useful feature, Other Android OEMs in threat?

Samsung sued for copying this useful smartphone feature

A Patent company has filed a lawsuit against South Korean giant, Samsung. It states that it is using a smartphone feature that was originally developed by a Dutch research institute.

Samsung has been just sued by a patent licensing company for using an Android-based feature on its phones. The feature in question here is the one that tells how much battery is left on your phone. As per the patent licensing firm, this feature was originally made by a Dutch research institute and Samsung is copying it. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 is the world's first phone to get Vo5G support

Samsung sued for using the battery runtime prediction feature

K.Mirza is a patent licensing firm that licenses patents from inventors across the world. The company manages portfolios of well-known multinational firms including IBM and Sharp. While it licenses patents, it also appears to safeguard them, if someone is trying to copy a patented invention. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 full specs sheet surfaced months before its release

This time around, K.Mirza has alleged that the battery runtime prediction feature implemented by Samsung phones using younger versions of the Android OS was originally made by a Dutch research institute called Nederlandse Organisatie voor Togepast Natuurwetenschappelijk (TNO). And, it infringes a patent for that feature filed earlier with the patent company. Also Read - Top 5 best-selling smartwatch brands in the world

The patent company reveals the feature allows a “sophisticated on-the-fly prediction of the remaining battery life of a mobile device such as a smartphone.” Although Samsung isn’t the only company that offers such a feature, it’s still the first one to be sued. As of now, Google, Xiaomi, Realme, and most of the other phone brands offer this feature and they could also be in threat.

However, since the patent only mentions Samsung, it could be that there is a particular way how Samsung shows the battery runtime prediction, which is in similarities to the Dutch firm’s feature. Well, it does mention an algorithm that Samsung uses to predict user behavior, but it’s probably the same way other brands are doing.

“The prediction is based on algorithms that analyze user behavior. Deriving the remaining battery life by analyzing user behavior is more precise than, for example, the manufacturer conducting a lot of time-consuming tests during product development,” stated K.Mirza in its filing.

It is worth noting that the lawsuit mentions “younger versions of Android” meaning that it could be referring to older Android OS. So, the battery runtime prediction feature on the current Samsung phones may not be infringing any patent.

The patent company filed the lawsuit on May 20, and recently, Samsung was asked for a statement by folks at AndroidCentral. But Samsung is yet to respond to their query.

  • Published Date: June 4, 2022 7:29 PM IST

