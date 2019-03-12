comscore
Samsung Super6 UHD TV Series launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung's new Super 6 UHD TV series will challenge Xiaomi's Mi TV series in India.

  • Published: March 12, 2019 3:36 PM IST
Samsung has launched its online exclusive Ultra HD TV lineup in India. The company says the new UHD TV lineup aimed at online consumers come with Super6 features such as Live Cast, Tune Station, Screen Mirroring, Lag Free Gaming, Real 4K resolution and 60+ Titles. With Xiaomi grabbing the market share in the online segment real quick, this is the first big attempt to counter the Chinese company by the Korean giant in India. Samsung says it is offering 4K resolution TVs since it empowers consumers to experience “enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.”

Samsung UHD TVs announced in India are driven by PurColor technology which offers unmatched sharpness and contrast levels, according to the company. The new UHD TVs from Samsung also come bundled with Smart Hub and Smart Convergence so that consumers can easily pair these devices with their smartphone. “These beautifully designed TVs are also equipped to meet the changing content consumption needs, in sync with their lifestyle demands,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Online Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Super 6 Ultra HD TV lineup: Price and features

The Super 6 Ultra HD TV lineup from Samsung comes in three screen sizes – the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 41,990, the 50-inch model is priced at Rs 51,990 while the 55-inch model will set you back by Rs 61,990. Samsung says these models will be available from March 12, 2019 from its own e-shop as well as other retail platforms. Flipkart will sell all the three variants while Amazon India will be selling only the 50-inch model. Those purchasing these new TVs during launch period of March 12 to March 14 will be eligible for offers and discounts, the company said in a released statement.

Samsung’s Super 6 UHD TV series comes with 4K UHD display which offers four times more pixels than Full HD TVs. These TVs also feature Live Cast feature which can be used to broadcast any live moment from any location on to the TV by using a smartphone. Samsung has also added a Tune Station to enhance the overall audio experience while screen mirroring function allows one to mirror their content from phone to TV. Other features include lag-free gaming and access to 60,000+ titles.

  • Published Date: March 12, 2019 3:36 PM IST

