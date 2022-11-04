Samsung takes jab at Apple in its latest 'On The Fence' ad: Check video here

Samsung in its new ad has mocked iPhone users that tells people to come over to its Android phones as Apple always make iPhone users wait for new and useful features. The 30-second commercial was shown on Samsung’s US YouTube channel. In an ad called “On the Fence”, it depicts a man sitting on an actual fence, with two iPhone users discouraging him from doing so. “But on the Samsung side, they have foldable phones and epic cameras,” the man says. “You don’t want to leave. We’re waiting for all that to come over here,” says one of the iPhone users. “Why? It’s already over there,” replies the fence sitter. Also Read - Tata to hire up to 45,000 women workers at its Apple iPhone components plant

Samsung is essentially mocking Apple for not having foldable phones. Even though it is Samsung's biggest rival, the manufacturer of the iPhone hasn't yet joined the movement. As per Samsung's own predictions, Apple intends to launch its first foldable product in 2024, which is just a little more than a year away. However, if Apple plans on launching a foldable in 2024, it must already be finalising its plans.

Meanwhile, Pegatron, which has its production facility in Chennai, has begun assembling iPhone 14 units. But the more expensive models, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are still being manufactured in China, which has been under a strict lockdown because of the re-emergence of Covid, reports Bloomberg.

Apple’s key manufacturing hub is in the city of Zhengzhou in China, which is also under lockdown, making it difficult for Apple to continue with production in full swing. This is one of the reasons why Apple is slowly moving its production base out of China.

All three of Apple’s contract manufacturers are now producing the latest iPhone models in India.

Over the past few years, they have ramped up their production efforts to meet the demand, falling short of fulfilment through their counterparts in China. While Foxconn has been making iPhones in India for quite some time, other suppliers Wistron and Pegatron began getting orders for the manufacturing of mostly entry-level iPhone models recently.