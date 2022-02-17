The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. Ahead of the annual event, while some companies such as Sony and Lenovo have pulled out of having an in-person presence in Barcelona, others have decided to introduce an entire array of devices or in Samsung’s case, ‘a new era of connected mobile devices.’ Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Samsung has shared its invitation for the Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022, which will take place on February 27. The teaser doesn't give out much information about what Samsung plans to announce at its upcoming Galaxy MWC 2022 event, but the animation in the teaser video does reveal that its announcement will be about a range of products including smartphones, smartwatches, foldables, PCs and tablets.

In a separate post, the company elaborated slightly on what lies ahead for its PCs. Samsung's executive vice president and head of its New Computing R&D team,Hark-Sang Kim, Samsung's executive vice president and head of its New Computing R&D team, in a detailed blog post said the company plans to launch a new lineup of Galaxy Book devices soon. While he didn't share the exact timeline of launch, it isn't hard to guess that the announcement regarding the new Galaxy Book series could be made at the Galaxy MWC 2022 event.

He also said that this new line of Galaxy Book devices has been developed in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. Kim said that the new laptop will provide a ‘seamless experience across devices and operating systems, the combination of the best of Galaxy mobility powered by Intel, and peace of mind brought about through robust security.’

The Samsung executive also talked about how the company was bridging the gap between PCs and mobile devices via One UI Book 4. “To provide more consistency in the way our device experiences look and feel for all users, we recently announced One UI Book 4. Now, your favourite Samsung apps like Samsung Gallery and Samsung Notes look clean and consistent, whether you’re using them on your phone or your PC,” he said.

“To deliver the safest PCs possible, we worked together with Intel and Microsoft to ensure the next generation of devices meets the strongest security standards and combats modern security threats,” he added.

How to watch Samsung’s MWC 2022 event

Interested people can see the Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 on February 27 via YouTube. The event will be live streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 7PM CET (11:30PM IST).