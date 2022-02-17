comscore Here’s what Samsung plans to unveil at MWC 2022
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung teases ‘new era’ of connected Galaxy devices ahead of MWC 2022
News

Samsung teases ‘new era’ of connected Galaxy devices ahead of MWC 2022

News

Samsung will live stream its Galaxy MWC 2022 event at 11:30PM IST on February 27 via its official YouTube channel.

Samsung MWC 2022

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is scheduled to take place in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3. Ahead of the annual event, while some companies such as Sony and Lenovo have pulled out of having an in-person presence in Barcelona, others have decided to introduce an entire array of devices or in Samsung’s case, ‘a new era of connected mobile devices.’ Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Samsung has shared its invitation for the Samsung Galaxy MWC Event 2022, which will take place on February 27. The teaser doesn’t give out much information about what Samsung plans to announce at its upcoming Galaxy MWC 2022 event, but the animation in the teaser video does reveal that its announcement will be about a range of products including smartphones, smartwatches, foldables, PCs and tablets. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here’s all we know so far

In a separate post, the company elaborated slightly on what lies ahead for its PCs. Samsung’s executive vice president and head of its New Computing R&D team,Hark-Sang Kim, Samsung’s executive vice president and head of its New Computing R&D team, in a detailed blog post said the company plans to launch a new lineup of Galaxy Book devices soon. While he didn’t share the exact timeline of launch, it isn’t hard to guess that the announcement regarding the new Galaxy Book series could be made at the Galaxy MWC 2022 event. Also Read - Garena Free Fire, AppLock still available on Samsung Galaxy Store even after being banned

He also said that this new line of Galaxy Book devices has been developed in collaboration with Intel and Microsoft. Kim said that the new laptop will provide a ‘seamless experience across devices and operating systems, the combination of the best of Galaxy mobility powered by Intel, and peace of mind brought about through robust security.’

The Samsung executive also talked about how the company was bridging the gap between PCs and mobile devices via One UI Book 4. “To provide more consistency in the way our device experiences look and feel for all users, we recently announced One UI Book 4. Now, your favourite Samsung apps like Samsung Gallery and Samsung Notes look clean and consistent, whether you’re using them on your phone or your PC,” he said.

“To deliver the safest PCs possible, we worked together with Intel and Microsoft to ensure the next generation of devices meets the strongest security standards and combats modern security threats,” he added.

How to watch Samsung’s MWC 2022 event

Interested people can see the Samsung Galaxy Mobile World Congress (MWC) Event 2022 on February 27 via YouTube. The event will be live streamed on Samsung’s official YouTube channel at 7PM CET (11:30PM IST).

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 17, 2022 10:04 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
Mobiles
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

News

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Best games to play on low-end smartphones: Real Bike Racing, Crazy Racer 3D and more

Photo Gallery

Best games to play on low-end smartphones: Real Bike Racing, Crazy Racer 3D and more

Best games to play on low-end smartphones

Photo Gallery

Best games to play on low-end smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Realme 9 Pro+ vs Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge: Which one to pick under Rs 30,000?

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Poco M4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11T 5G: Which budget phone to pick?

Best Free Fire Alternative in India in 2022: Free Fire Max, BGMI, PUBG New State, more

Does India want to ban cryptocurrencies or tax them?

Related Topics

Related Stories

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

News

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices
Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India launch date announced: Check expected prices
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launch expected soon: Here s all we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G spotted on Geekbench: Here s what we know so far
Samsung Galaxy A03 with a dual rear camera setup to launch soon in India

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A03 with a dual rear camera setup to launch soon in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G स्मार्टफोन और Y Series के स्मार्ट टीवी आज होंगे भारत में लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन

Dating apps: Tinder को तगड़ी टक्कर दे रहे हैं ये दो डेटिंग ऐप्स

रेडमी लाई धांसू गेमिंग फोन, 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग समेत मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

गूगल क्रोम में आई बड़ी दिक्कत, इस तरह करें फिक्स

Nothing Phone: ट्रांसपैरेंट ईयरबड्स के बाद नथिंग बना रहा स्मार्टफोन? Carl Pei ने दिया हिंट

Latest Videos

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster

News

Google Drive brings new feature to refine search results | Search chips help locate files faster
Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening

Features

Poco M4 Pro 5G, Realme 9 Pro Series, OnePlus Nord CE 2: Popular Smartphones Launch Happening
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000

Reviews

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under Rs 20,000
Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Google Rolls Out First Developer Preview Of Android 13, Better App Themes And Privacy Features To Come - Watch

News

Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
Mobiles
Realme GT2 series global launch date revealed: Here s what we know so far
MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices

News

MWC 2022: Sansung teases new era of upcoming Galaxy devices
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, OnePlus TV Y1S series to launch today: How to watch the livestream
Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Find X5 series to launch on February 24 at MWC 2022: Check details
Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

Mobiles

Redmi K50 Gaming, AMG F1 Champion Editions launched: Here's a close look

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers