comscore Samsung to announce 5 devices at Galaxy Unpacked event | BGR India
Samsung to announce 5 new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

The five new devices could be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a new Galaxy Fold folding phone, the Tab S7, the Galaxy Watch 3 and a new pair of Galaxy Buds.

  • Published: July 21, 2020 12:56 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaked render

Samsung Mobile CEO Tae-moon Roh recently revealed that the South Korean tech giant is looking forward to revealing five new devices at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place in August. Thanks to a number of leaks and rumors that have been floating around the web for quite some time now, we have a fair idea of what devices these could be. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series

The first of the five is pretty much obvious, and that is Samsung’s next lineup of flagship Note-series phones. This year, this will be the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. The Note 20 series will succeed in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series from last year and similarly, will emphasize performance, a big high-resolution display, S-Pen support, and other Note-series features. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds X new leaks offer closer look, various color variants

Watch: Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Next up, we can expect a much-waited successor for the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The new foldable from the company is one we’ve been seeing leaks of for months now. Likely to be named the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, the new folding phone will feature a similar design to the original Fold with some hardware changes here and there. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 live images spotted on NCC listing

Third, we have the Galaxy Tab S7. Succeeding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 series, the Tab S7 is also expected to feature a similar design like its predecessor along with new hardware and more optimized software tweaks.

“At this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, we’ll be introducing five new power devices. These devices deliver on our vision to be the innovator of new mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” said Tae-moon Roh. He also added saying “They combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist.)”

Lenovo Legion to charge completely in 30 minutes with 90W 'Twin Turbo' fast charging

Galaxy Watch 3 and new Galaxy buds

If we take that as a hint to the remaining two products, these could likely be a wearable, and a pair of earbuds. Based on numerous leaks, these could be the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series. We are now just a few weeks away from the event and should see more details come in the following days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 21, 2020 12:56 PM IST

