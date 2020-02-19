Samsung to enable 120Hz at QHD+, Dynamic mode on Galaxy S20

One of the biggest features of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series that launched last week is the 120Hz display. But Samsung has also announced that the smartphone would be limited to 1080p resolution when the 120Hz mode was turned on. But it seems like that is about to change. New leaks seem to suggest that Samsung is set to introduce 120Hz support for QHD+ display resolution. The company will also apparently introduce a Dynamic mode.

According to a new tweet by Ice Universe who is known to come out with accurate leaks suggests the upcoming features. These features will apparently be added as part of an upcoming firmware update. The update will apparently enable users to select 120Hz and the resolution of either 1080p or QHD+. The Dynamic mode on the other hand will allow the phone to adjust the screen refresh rate and the resolution by itself based on the app running. Other sources like Sammobile have corroborated this claim which makes it rather probable that we will see these features.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series: Features

The Samsung Galaxy S20 debuts as the successor to Galaxy S10 and it features a 6.2-inch display. This Dynamic AMOLED screen supports 120Hz refresh rate and has a 20:9 refresh rate. Samsung has not updated the 10-megapixel selfie camera but the punch hole is much smaller. On the back, the Galaxy S20 has a main 12-megapixel camera, a 64-megapixel camera capable of shooting 8K videos. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. There is an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Galaxy S20 packs a 4,000mAh battery and the phone supports 25W wired charging. The smartphone also comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. Powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 SoC, there is 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for expandable memory. The phone will be available in cosmic grey, cloud blue and cloud pink color. It is priced at €900 for the 4G variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 5G model is priced at €1,000 and supports sub-6GHz version of 5G network.

The successor to Galaxy S10+ takes things to the next level. It comes with a large 6.7-inch that supports 1440p resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. Like the Galaxy S20, it supports 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a 12-megapixel main camera like its smaller sibling. The sensor has an f/1.8 aperture and supports OIS too. There is a second 64-megapixel sensor that acts as a telephoto lens. It supports 3x hybrid zoom and up to 30x Space Zoom. This sensor also has OIS and aperture of f/2.0.

Samsung has also added support for 8K video recording. The ultra wide-angle camera is a 12-megapixel sensor and the fourth sensor is a DepthVision camera. It comes with either Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 chipset depending on the market. It supports 5G by default and both sub-6GHz and mmWave are supported. We might see 4G variants in India. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also an option for models with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

The Galaxy S20+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W wired charging. It also supports 15W fast wireless charging. You can also share power between Qi compatible devices. The base model of Galaxy S20+ will start at €1,000 or $1,100. It will also be available in Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black and Cloud Blue color options.