Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

Samsung has announced it will kill the old voice assistant ‘S Voice’ in its previous generation smartphones on June 1, 2020. The company posted this information on Samsung’s support page (first reported by Sammobile). Having said that, the decision to discontinue S Voice doesn’t come as a surprise because Samsung never developed it as a meaningful potential. Instead, we saw Bixby with release of Samsung Galaxy S8 series of phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट स्टायलस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

“Thank you for using S Voice Service. Please note that according to internal operation policy S Voice Service will no longer be available from June 1, 2020,” noted Samsung‘s support page. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected smartphones

The South Korean company highlighted that if you try to use the assistant after June 1, it will return the “I’m unable to process your request. Try again later” message. To recall, the S Voice assistant was announced in 2012 with the release of widely popular Samsung Galaxy S III. Also Read - Samsung के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

According to Samsung, the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active, however, update for Gear S3 and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1. Affected smartphone models that have the S Voice are Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Note4, Galaxy Note3, Galaxy Note2, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Gear S, Gear S2, etc.

Anyway these smartphones support Google Assistant, so that’ll be a viable alternative. Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active. However, the update for Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1.