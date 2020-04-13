comscore Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020
News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

The South Korean company highlighted that if you try to use the assistant after June 1, it will return the “I’m unable to process your request. Try again later” message.

  • Published: April 13, 2020 8:03 PM IST
samsung galaxy s8 voice assistant 1

Samsung has announced it will kill the old voice assistant ‘S Voice’ in its previous generation smartphones on June 1, 2020. The company posted this information on Samsung’s support page (first reported by Sammobile). Having said that, the decision to discontinue S Voice doesn’t come as a surprise because Samsung never developed it as a meaningful potential. Instead, we saw Bixby with release of Samsung Galaxy S8 series of phones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite टैबलेट स्टायलस के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

“Thank you for using S Voice Service. Please note that according to internal operation policy S Voice Service will no longer be available from June 1, 2020,” noted Samsung‘s support page. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected smartphones

The South Korean company highlighted that if you try to use the assistant after June 1, it will return the “I’m unable to process your request. Try again later” message. To recall, the S Voice assistant was announced in 2012 with the release of widely popular Samsung Galaxy S III. Also Read - Samsung के इस स्मार्टफोन को मिला नया सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

According to Samsung, the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active, however, update for Gear S3 and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1. Affected smartphone models that have the S Voice are Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5, Galaxy A7, Galaxy A8, Galaxy A9, Galaxy Note FE, Galaxy Note5, Galaxy Note4, Galaxy Note3, Galaxy Note2, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge, Galaxy S6, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S5, Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3, Gear S, Gear S2, etc.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Camera Comparison

Anyway these smartphones support Google Assistant, so that’ll be a viable alternative. Additionally, Samsung has confirmed that the S Voice can be upgraded to Bixby on Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Active. However, the update for Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch and Gear Sport is on its way and will be available after June 1.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2020 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
News
Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

News

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

News

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

OnePlus 8 Series: Here is how to watch the launch event live

How To

OnePlus 8 Series: Here is how to watch the launch event live

Most Popular

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

OnePlus 7T long-term Review

Huawei P30 Pro long-term review

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

5 best WhatsApp features you should be aware of in 2020

Disney+ Hotstar app first look

5 Tips to save Mobile Data

A look at evolution of smartphone cameras based on consumer needs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected phones

News

Samsung Galaxy M31 update pulled after an issue affected phones
Samsung Galaxy S21 could sport an under-screen selfie camera

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could sport an under-screen selfie camera
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update
Samsung s new Galaxy Buds to feature ANC

News

Samsung s new Galaxy Buds to feature ANC

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2 और Nokia 7.2 को मिला डार्क थीम क्विक एक्शन बटन

Tiktok ने पार किया एक अरब डाउनलोड का आंकड़ा, कोरोना वायरस के बीच हुआ खूब इंस्टॉल

JioFiber के 199 रुपये के प्लान में मिल रहा 1 टीबी डेटा और कॉलिंग सुविधा

Meizu 17 स्मार्टफोन AnTuTU पर हुआ स्पॉट, जानें क्या रहा बेंचमार्क स्कोर

Lenovo A7 स्मार्टफोन ड्यूल रियर कैमरा और 4000mAh के साथ हुआ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme 6 Pro Camera Review
PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7

Features

PUBG adds Panzerfaust; teases season 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Camera Review: Great performer with one disappointment
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

Reviews

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Long Term Review

News

Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
News
Oppo A92s new leak reveals 120Hz display, three colors
Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app

News

Amazon India to shut down its Prime Now grocery deliver app
Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020

News

Samsung to kill old 'S Voice' assistant on June 1, 2020
IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope

News

IIT Bombay researchers developed smart stethoscope
Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630

News

Xiaomi launches shock-absorbing sports bike for around Rs 8,630