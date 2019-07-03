Samsung has already confirmed that it will officially launch the Galaxy Note 10 flagship series on August 7. The South Korean giant will be hosting the Galaxy Unpacked event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The company is also rumored to launch a 15W wireless charger alongside the flagship phones. A new 15W wireless charger has been listed on FCC website, hinting Samsung may launch it in August.

As per the FCC listing, the company is testing a new 15W wireless charger. This charger is listed with EP-N5200 model number. Notably, phones like Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 9, and Galaxy S9 support the same wireless charger. XDA reported that the Galaxy Note 10+ (SM-N975U) and Verizon Galaxy Note 10+ 5G (SM-N976V) variant might also offer the same. This further means that the wireless charging tech hasn’t changed since then.

At the moment, it is unknown as to what could be the design of the new Samsung wireless charger. Back in June, it was reported that the Galaxy Note 10 will offer a 25W wired charger in the box. The Galaxy Note 10 Pro is also widely rumored to support 25W wired charging. Talking about the rest of the specifications, all the models are likely to pack a 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. But, the Indian variants might include Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9825 SoC.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

The Galaxy Note 10 could arrive with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED display. The Pro variant and the Galaxy Note 10+ model could offer a massive 6.75-inch panel. It might also sport triple cameras at the back, while the Galaxy Note 10+ is speculated to feature four rear cameras. The Galaxy Note 10’s camera is said to might feature f/1.5 – f/1.8 – f/2.4 variable aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 series is also expected to flaunt a hole-punch display design. Samsung is widely rumored to symmetrically align the cutout in the center. The Galaxy Note 10 series will offer up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage. It is also reported to ditch the 3.5mm headphone jack, which might irk a lot of Samsung fans. The Pro variant will reportedly be armed with a massive 4,150mAh battery.

Story Timeline