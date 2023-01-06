comscore Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000
Samsung to launch Galaxy A14 5G, Galaxy A23 5G smartphones in India this month, price starting around Rs 15,000

The new smartphones -- Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G -- are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000.

Highlights

  • Samsung will expand its 5G portfolio in India.
  • The new smartphones -- Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G.
  • Galaxy A14 5G is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen.
Galaxy A145G

Samsung will expand its 5G portfolio in India with two new Galaxy A series smartphones this month, industry sources said on Friday. The new smartphones — Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A23 5G — are likely to launch in mid-January in the country at a price starting around Rs 15,000, sources told IANS. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e with up to 8GB RAM with RAM, 50MP camera launched: Check price, specs and more

Galaxy A14 5G is likely to come with a 6.6-inch Full HD screen for an immersive viewing experience. It will sport a 50MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery and an Octa-Core processor. Galaxy A series is known for bringing powerful performance and innovative features at an affordable price for young consumers. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G may soon launch in India as support page goes live

The South Korean tech giant is planning several 5G smartphones to consolidate its leadership in the country this year. Samsung finished 2022 as the leading 5G smartphone manufacturer in India, backed by its large portfolio of innovative 5G devices. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Geekbench listing hints at Dimensity 700 chipset and more

According to Counterpoint Research, Samsung led the 5G smartphone segment in India for the fourth straight quarter in Q3. Samsung was also the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment. As per the brand, it had the biggest 5G portfolio in the country last year, with more than 20 5G smartphones and tablets selling in the country right now.

Samsung Electronics said on Friday its fourth-quarter operating profit likely plunged 69 per cent from a year earlier due to sliding memory chip prices as an economic slowdown pummelled demand for IT gadgets and servers. The world’s largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated its October-December operating profit at 4.3 trillion won ($3.4 billion), down from 13.87 trillion won a year ago.

In an earnings shock, Samsung reported a quarterly operating income of less than 5 trillion won for the first time in eight years after posting 4.06 trillion won for the third quarter of 2014, reports Yonhap news agency. “With external business environments set to remain uncertain, chip sales plummeted due to lower demand from server clients, data centres and handset makers,” Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

 

–IANS

  • Published Date: January 6, 2023 1:53 PM IST
