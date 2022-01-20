Samsung to launch Galaxy Tab S8 series alongside Galaxy S22 series: Check launch date, specifications, price, features

After launching more than one tablet in the budget and mid-range segment, Samsung is now planning to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series in the premium segment, which will come with 5G connectivity as well as flagship features and great looks. Ahead of the launch, the price and specifications of Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been revealed. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 series might debut on February 8, weeks before MWC 2022

The tech giant is expected to unveil the flagship Tab S8 series alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup in February. As per tipster Max Jambor, Samsung will hold its Unpacked event on February 8, 2022, which will witness the launch of its S22 along with Tab S8. The official information about the launch date of the tab as well as Galaxy S22 has not been given by the company yet. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 likely to launch on February 8, as company preps for Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Tab S8 def launching along S22. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra may come with a 200-megapixel sensor What product are you most excited for? — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 17, 2022

Samsung Tab S8 price (expected)

Earlier, a report claimed that Samsung had codenamed these tablets as Basquiat 1, Basquiat 2, and Basquiat 3. Talking about their possible price, the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be around Rs 54,000. Its remaining two variants will cost Rs 60,000 and Rs 70,000. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ will also be launched in 3 variants, whose starting price will be around Rs 75,000. The rest of its variants will cost Rs 82,200 and around Rs 88000.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will also be launched in many variants with starting price of around Rs 96,000. The price of both its remaining variants will be around Rs 1,01,930 and Rs 1,08,482. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet can be launched in 8 GB and 12 GB RAM options as well as 128 GB to 512 GB storage options.

Samsung Tab S8 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ may flaunt a 12.4-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, the tablet will be backed by a 10,090mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It can sport an 11-inch LTPS TFT display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

As per the leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will sport a massive 11,200mAh battery along with a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1848p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and a notch cutout. The tab will be powered by Qualcomm’s new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with Adreno 730 GPU. The device will be available with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage options. Talking about the camera, the Galaxy S8 Ultra will have a dual 12MP camera on the front for selfies.