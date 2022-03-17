comscore Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones today: Here's what we could expect
Samsung to launch new Galaxy A series smartphones today: Here's what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset, and Galaxy A53 could come with Samsung Exynos 1200. While no official details about the new phone yet, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A73 could sport a similar design to the A72.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Image: onleaks

Samsung recently launched the flagship smartphones of the Galaxy S22 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event last month. Now the company will launch new smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy A-series today. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The Note is back

The South Korean tech giant has started sending out media invitations for its second major launch event. The event will take place on March 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET and will be broadcast live. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G with quad cameras, Android 12 launched: Price, specs

The brand’s event invitation clearly states that it will be focused on introducing its mid-range Galaxy A-series smartphones, but Samsung hasn’t confirmed which devices will be unveiled at the event. Whereas if the reports are believed, Samsung can launch three devices – Galaxy A33, A53, and A73. Also Read - Samsung launches six new Galaxy Book laptops with starting price of Rs 38,990: Check all details

Samsung

Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53 specifications

Samsung Galaxy A73 is expected to come with Snapdragon 750G chipset, and Galaxy A53 could come with Samsung Exynos 1200. While no official details about the new phone yet, reports suggest that the Samsung Galaxy A73 could sport a similar design to the A72. It includes a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The phone’s dimensions (163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm) could also be the same.

However, new changes are expected on the phone’s hardware, where apart from the new chip, the A73 is also expected to come with a new 108MP primary camera sensor. This new sensor will reportedly increase the camera Iceland by 1.7 mm on the rear panner of the phone compared to the A72.

The phone can reportedly come with IP67 certification. Additionally, a 5,000mAh battery can also be found with 33W fast charging support. The phone will also get three years of system updates and four years of security updates.

Galaxy A73 5G is likely to be the most premium offering out of the four phones. However, Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A53 5G are expected to have similar specifications.

Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23

As per reports, both the Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G smartphones will sport a 6.4-inch Full HD + AMOLED display and a 6.6-inch full-HD IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 90Hz, respectively. Both the smartphones will run on Android 11. Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and Dimensity 720, respectively.

As far as camera features are concerned, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy A23 5G both will come with quad rear camera unit housing a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel shooter. However, Galaxy A23 5G could house a 50-megapixel primary shooter along with an 8-megapixel sensor and two 2-megapixel shooters. In addition, both the Galaxy A-series phones are expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

  • Published Date: March 17, 2022 10:33 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 17, 2022 11:55 AM IST

