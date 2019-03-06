comscore
Samsung to launch two more foldable smartphones after Galaxy Fold to challenge Huawei and Xiaomi

Samsung is working on improving the durability of the screen on the Galaxy Fold along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner in future devices.

  • Published: March 6, 2019 10:28 AM IST
New information online has stated that Samsung is already working on two more foldable smartphones in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Fold that the company revealed on the global stage about two weeks back along with the launch of its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. This information comes months before the Galaxy Fold is set to hit the market indicating that the company wants to build on its first to the market advantage. According to the information, both the devices will be different in form factor from each other and they won’t follow the in-ward fold that we saw in the Galaxy Fold.

According to the report by Bloomberg, the first will be a “clamshell-like device” that folds from the top towards the bottom while the second one will feature an outward display fold. We have already seen prototypes of the outward fold from Huawei with its Huawei Mate X and from Xiaomi in a previously reported video. As the report points, it is unclear right now about the demand of foldable smartphones in the market such devices are not available in the market. However, it looks like Samsung is going all in with its device category.

These additional devices will be essential for the company as it aims to dominate a segment that other smartphone makers are gradually planning to enter the foldable smartphone market. In addition to this, these devices with different foldable designs will also be important for the company to figure out the ideal design for foldable smartphones. This is essential as currently, all the ideas about the perfect or most preferred foldable smartphone are all theories that need to be tested in the market.

According to the report, there is no timeline of the launch of these two upcoming foldable devices. The company is currently using mock-ups to finalize the design for the first foldable smartphone with top to bottom fold and it may launch it sometime later this year or early next year. It is a long shot but the company could also aim at revealing it along with the potential Samsung Galaxy Note 10 in the second half of the year or around the time of CES next year. The report also stated that Samsung is working on improving the durability of the screen on the Galaxy Fold along with an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner on the upcoming foldable devices.

  Published Date: March 6, 2019 10:28 AM IST

