Samsung to manufacture all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips: Report

Samsung has reportedly managed to offer a better deal than TSMC to manufacture the entire batch of chipsets for next year’s flagship smartphones.

  Published: September 14, 2020 6:20 PM IST
qualcomm snapdragon 855 chip pin config

As per recent reports, South Korean tech giant Samsung will be manufacturing all of Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 875 chipsets. Qualcomm is expected to reveal the powerful chip to succeed the Snapdragon 865 Plus in December this year. As per a report by GSMarena, Samsung has managed to offer a better deal than TSMC to manufacture the entire batch of chipsets for next year’s flagship smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Unpacked event coming again on September, could unveil Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Semiconductor Company (SSC) is a division of the brand that has been one of the biggest semiconductor manufacturers in the last 20 years. The new deal with Qualcomm will help Samsung to reinforce its value in the industry. As per the report, the deal for all Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chips will cost Qualcomm between USD 850 million to USD 1 billion. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 spotted on Samsung India website, launch imminent

During a keynote at IFA 2020 earlier this month, many brands showed up to announce their partnership with Qualcomm. We will soon see the flagship Snapdragon 875 chips in the top phones from brands like Oppo and Xiaomi. The first phones with the new chip could show up as early as March 2020. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified; Everything we know about the upcoming smartphone

In other news, Samsung is busy launching phones in the premium segment since August. The Galaxy Note 20 lineup caters to the ultra-premium segment while the Z Fold 2 is for the uber-luxurious class. If you assumed that was enough, think again as Samsung has announced another launch this month. There’s a new Galaxy Unpacked event happening on September 23 and based on the hints, it could be about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be another livestream event similar to the ones for the Note 20 and Z Fold 2. Samsung has a visual teaser to accompany its announcement, hinting at a conventional phablet design. The accompanying “Unpacked for every fan” tag is enough to suggest the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Additionally, the brand hints at dark blue, green, red, orange, white, and pink color variants for the Fan Edition.

  Published Date: September 14, 2020 6:20 PM IST

