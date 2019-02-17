comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple
News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Up until now, Samsung's retail presence in the US was marked only by pop-up stores and dedicated spaces in franchisees like Best Buy.

  • Published: February 17, 2019 6:35 PM IST
Samsung-Galaxy-A6-18

Keeping in line with the prevailing competition with Apple, Samsung is planning to inaugurate three full-scale stores in Los Angeles, New York, and Houston on February 20, aiming to expand its retail footprint in the US, Apple Insider reported.

Samsung intends to allow users to try and buy its products ranging from smartphones to Virtual Reality (VR) glasses and televisions via these retail stores.

Much like Apple Stores, the South Korean giant plans on providing in-person customer support along with walk-in repairs available for mobile devices.

Up until now, Samsung’s retail presence in the US was marked only by pop-up stores and dedicated spaces in franchisees like Best Buy. This move comes at a time when Apple is coping with declining iPhone sales, driven mostly by tough competition in China from local smartphone makers.

“Apple has long touted its retail stores as one of its key advantages since people can try products in advance and have a place to turn if they need help with setup or troubleshooting. It remains to be seen whether Samsung would be able to cultivate an equal or superior level of support and whether or not will enough people choose to shop at outlets instead of online or at the many third-party vendors that carry Samsung gears,” the report said.

Due to low traffic and poor response, the company failed in its attempts at retail expansion in the UK and withdrew quickly.

On February 20, Samsung is also hosting its “Unpacked” event in San Francisco, where it will announce its first foldable smartphone and “Galaxy S10“, the report noted.

  • Published Date: February 17, 2019 6:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released
thumb-img
News
LG G8 ThinQ will use OLED display as audio amplifier; to retain 3.5mm headphone jack
thumb-img
Gaming
PUBG Mobile update 0.11.0 with zombies could go live on February 19

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
News
Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Features

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

News

Xiaomi wireless charging Power Bank to launch alongside Mi 9 on February 20: Report

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Gaming

PUBG Mobile server maintenance on February 18; update 0.11.0 with Zombies coming soon

Sponsored

Most Popular

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

News

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report
Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination
Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 may launch in Feb for Rs 14,999 with a triple camera setup

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल कर रहा है प्री-लोडेड ऐप्स को बिना एकाउंट में साइन-इन किए अपडेट करने का टेस्ट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन 27 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Motorola के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन को मिली एंड्रॉइड 9 पाई अपडेट

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: ये हैं 100 रुपये के अंदर बेस्ट डाटा प्लान

Flipkart TV Days: शाओमी, Vu, Thomson के साथ कई ब्रांड पर डिस्काउंट पाने का आज आखिरी दिन

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
News
Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai
Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km

News

Govt issues new guidelines; wants charging stations for electric vehicles every 25 km
Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students

News

Infosys has just launched a learning app for engineering students
Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report

News

Facebook continues to allow advertisers to promote anti-vaccination content amid pressure: Report
Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple