Samsung Android 10 update to launch before the end of 2019

  Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019
Samsung to roll out Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update before the end of 2019

Samsung is currently beta testing the update to further optimize it and fix any hidden issues. It has not announced any timeline for the roll-out of the much-anticipated update.

  Published: October 24, 2019 7:24 PM IST
Samsung is currently working on its Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its devices. The company is currently beta testing the update to further optimize it and fix any hidden issues. It has not announced any timeline for the roll-out of the much-anticipated update. However, according to a new report from Google, it is likely that Samsung may roll out the update before the end of the year. The company shared this information in a new blog post talking about Project Treble.

Samsung Android 10 One UI 2.0 update details

The blog post from Google talks about how Project Treble has helped with the adoption of newer Android versions. It went on to conclude that Project Treble has created a positive impact on the Android upgrade adoption. It added, “many manufacturers such as Asus, LG, Motorola, Oppo, Realme, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, Transsion, and Vivo have committed to updating some of their devices”. This commitment clarified that these companies will toll out the update before the end of 2019.

It highlighted that this may not mean that all Samsung devices will get the update. Instead, it is possible that the company may roll out the update in select countries. The complete roll-out of the update may take place in the following weeks. For context, SamMobile highlighted that Samsung did a similar thing when it came to its first Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy S9. Samsung initially rolled out the update around Christmas and then took a couple of weeks to roll out to other markets.

Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series; beta roll out begins for international users

Samsung details Android 10 features for Galaxy S10 series; beta roll out begins for international users

The company is expected to start the rollout with its Galaxy S10 series. After this, the company is expected to roll out the update to Galaxy Note 10 series devices in India. As per the report, Google also praised Samsung for starting its Android 10 Beta program “more than a month” before the Android 9 Pie beta.

  Published Date: October 24, 2019 7:24 PM IST

