Samsung to showcase Odyssey Neo G8, the world's first 2K 240Hz gaming monitor at CES 2022

Amid major exhibitors pulling out of CES 2022 due to Omicron surge, Samsung is keeping its head high and prepping for its product announces at the annual trade show. The company recently revealed its new Odyssey monitor lineup for 2022 which will be officially announced at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. Also Read - CES 2022 to close on January 7 amid growing Covid concerns

Samsung Odyssey Neo 8, the world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor showcase at CES 2022

Samsung Odyssey Neo 8 is touted to be the world’s first to offer a 240Hz panel. The curved 4K gaming monitor has a curvature of 1000R and uses Quantum Mini LED, the tech that was first introduced in the Odyssey Neo G9. The 32-inch display features a mini LED backlighting system that uses 1/40th the size of conventional LED units. The 4K panel can achieve up to 2000 nits of peak brightness in HDR content with 4096 step backlight adjustment with Samsung’s Quantum Matrix and Quantum HDR 2000 tech. Also Read - CES 2022: Mercedes, OnePlus scrap Las Vegas plans amid rising Covid cases

The monitor has Auto Source Switch+ feature that automatically change sources when a connected device is powered on. Meanwhile, CoreSync adjusts the brightness and RGB depending on the colour and content displayed on the screen. The monitor has dual HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 connection support as well. Also Read - From Google to Meta, here are all the top tech brands dropping out of CES 2022

Speaking on the next model in the monitor lineup, Samsung will introduce the Smart Monitor 8 at the major tech trade show. The monitor has built-in Google duo app and features a webcam. The 32-inch display has UHD resolution and supports major OTT platforms Netflix, Disney+. It comes with Samsung’s SmartThings Hub as well that allows users to monitor and control SmartThings-supported devices at home.

Lastly, the Samsung new monitor lineup includes the Samsung S8 which is aimed at content creators. The monitor comes in two display sizes- 32-inch, and 27-inch with UHD resolution. It is the world’s first to be certified as glare-free by Underwriters Laboratories. Aiming for colour accuracy, the monitor offers 98 percent colour gamut in DCI-P3 color space, and VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification (only in 32-inch). It has wired LAN support and USB-C with 90W charging support.

All three monitors are said to hit the retail market in the first half of the year. More details on the new lineup including price will be revealed at CES 2022 which is due to commence on January 5.