Samsung to showcase sound-emitting OLED display at CES 2019: Report

2018 is almost nearing its end. The year witnessed several distinct intriguing technologies, features and trends in terms of smartphone, including the pop-up camera, waterdrop-style notch, punch-hole display, motorized camera slider, and a foldable smartphone too. Now, CES 2019 is just around the corner and a stack of new and captivating tech and gadgets are surely awaiting.

Samsung is anticipated to showcase a bunch of products at CES 2019, including a range of smart TVs with Google’s assistant, 4K OLED displays for notebooks. Now, a fresh report (by ETNews) suggests that the company could show off its sound-emitting OLED panels, which can be useful for both smartphones and TVs.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Impressions

This innovation is likely to set a trend in 2019. It will eliminate the need for speaker grilles up front or down near the power port as the screen will turn into a sound-emitting structure. This will also save a lot of space and additional features can also be added. The tech has reportedly been labeled as ‘Sound on Display technology.’ This tech leverages vibration and bone conduction to generate sound.

Besides, LG has already introduced an identical type of tech, which is called Crystal Sound TV. It incorporates sound- emitting OLED panel. While LG has already introduced this tech to TVs, it remains to be seen when phone makers will start leveraging it on smartphones. Notably, we have already seen smartphones, including the Vivo NEX and Mi Mix series with a sound vibration feature, meaning the entire display of the phone vibrates when someone calls.