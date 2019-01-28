comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung to use environmentally sustainable packaging materials for all its products
News

Samsung to use environmentally sustainable packaging materials for all its products

News

The company will be making use of materials such as paper and recycled/bio-based plastics.

  • Published: January 28, 2019 4:01 PM IST
samsung-packaging

Image Credit: Samsung

While unboxing a shiny new smartphone (or any gadget, for that matter) is surely an exciting experience, most users don’t really care about the packaging materials their electronic devices come in. Discarded casually, these cardboard boxes and plastic wraps cause a huge strain on the environment. Thankfully, many companies are realizing this and taking steps to conserve the planet and its ecosystem, with Samsung being the latest.

Samsung Electronics has announced that starting this year, it’ll replace plastic packaging materials with paper and other similar environmentally sustainable components. From the first half of 2019, the company will substitute packaging used for majority of its products and accessories (e.g. smartphones, tablets, and general home appliances) with environmentally sustainable materials such as recycled/bio-based plastics and paper. To come up with better packaging ideas, the company has formed a team comprised of personnel from different departments like design & development, purchase, marketing, and quality control.

For smaller products such as smartphones, tablets and wearables, Samsung will be replacing the plastic used in holder trays of these devices’ packaging with pulp molds. The bags used for wrapping accessories will also be made of eco-friendly materials. In fact, the company will even be changing the design of its phone chargers, changing the currently-used glossy exterior with a matte finish that’ll be less prone to scratches/smudges and thus, won’t need plastic protection films. As for paper, Samsung will only be using fiber materials that are certified by global environmental organizations such as Forest Stewardship Council, Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Scheme, and Sustainable Forestry Initiative, by 2020.

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

Also Read

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

“Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic wastes. We are committed to recycling resources and minimizing pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost,” commented Gyeong-bin Jeon, head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Center.

  • Published Date: January 28, 2019 4:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
thumb-img
News
Apple iPhone shipment slowdown to ease and 'worst days' will be soon over: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo
thumb-img
News
JioRail app launched for JioPhone and JioPhone 2
thumb-img
News
Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report

Most Popular

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Android Q release: A look at top features expected

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging

News

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging
Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report

News

Samsung, LG, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei to launch foldable smartphones this year: Report
Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'

News

Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch successor could be called 'Galaxy Watch Active'
5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on

Deals

5 smartphone deals you shouldn't miss out on
How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

News

How Oppo plans to hide the punch-hole camera

हिंदी समाचार

जल्द ही आप Windows XP में नहीं कर पाएंगे ट्रेन टिकट बुक, जानें क्यूं?

शाओमी की Mi Days सेल हुई शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं बंपर डिस्काउंट

Realme C1 (2019) 32GB स्टोरेज के साथ फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

रियलमी U1 में अब फिंगरप्रिंट से क्लिक होगी फोटो

व्हाट्सएप वेब में भी आया ये खास फीचर, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

News

Android Q release: A look at top features expected
News
Android Q release: A look at top features expected
Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging

News

Samsung's products will soon come in environmentally sustainable packaging
A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features

News

A list of 9 upcoming WhatsApp features
GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price

News

GOQii Run GPS fitness tracker launched in India: Features, Price
Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India

News

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 launched in India