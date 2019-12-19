comscore Samsung Galaxy S11 batteries to be made by LG | BGR India
  Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature the biggest battery yet in a Galaxy flagship
Samsung Galaxy S11+ to feature the biggest battery yet in a Galaxy flagship

The Galaxy S11+ is expected to pack the largest-ever battery capacity in a Samsung flagship phone.

  • Published: December 19, 2019 4:02 PM IST
Samsung Galasy S11

We are yet to see the official specifications of next year’s Samsung Galaxy S11-series. But if the latest reports are anything to go by, the Galaxy S11+ will come powered with more battery capacity without gaining any thickness.

Until now, Samsung has opted for multiple vendors when sourcing components such as the battery for its smartphones. However, for future iterations of its Galaxy flagship smartphones, the company may reportedly use batteries supplied by LG.

The Samsung Galaxy S11+ will pack a 5,000mAh manufactured by LG, Gizmochina reports. Additionally, the battery produced by LG could be about 57 percent smaller in size compared to the 4,100mAh battery on the Galaxy S10+. Taking a closer look at the details, Samsung will use a battery with model number EB-BG988ABY.

The photo accompanying the report shows a 5,000mAh total capacity unit.  However, the rated capacity is around 4,855mAh with an 18.74Wh rating. The image also showcases a square design for the battery, likely hinting at a redesigned internal layout for the Galaxy S11+. Samsung will reportedly also add support for 45W fast charging.

The brand is expected to launch the Galaxy S11-series smartphones on February 18 in San Francisco next year. Samsung will most likely introduce three Galaxy S11 models – Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+. At the same event, the company could also unveil the much-rumored Galaxy Fold 2 smartphone.

Unlike previous years, this time the Samsung Galaxy S11-series smartphones are expected to drop the in-house Exynos 990 SoC in favor of the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. However, Europe could be the only region in the world where the Galaxy S11-series will feature an Exynos chipset. If rumors are true, the Galaxy S11 models might also come with a taller 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz display.

  • Published Date: December 19, 2019 4:02 PM IST

