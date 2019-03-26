Samsung tops consumer-focused brands in India list

comscore
Samsung showed an upward movement of eight ranks to secure the top position on the list of this year.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 10:59 AM IST
samsung-stock-image-getty

Samsung, Tata Motors, Apple, Hero MotoCorp and Nike are the top-five consumer-focused brands in the country, according to a study by TRA. The study, titled ‘India’s Most Consumer-Focused Brands 2019’, measures brands on their increase in buying propensity index over the previous year. “Samsung showed an upward movement of eight ranks to secure the top position on the list of this year.

The South Korean conglomerate dominates the Indian market by displaying its determined supremacy through complete consumer focus, thus dominating their mind and perception,” TRA said in a statement. Life Insurance Corporation, LG, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Pulsar and Vivo took the sixth, seventh, eight, ninth and tenth place, respectively. Category-wise, Tata Motors secured first position in four-wheeler manufacturer category, while Eicher topped in the commercial vehicle category.

Budweiser won the title of India’s most consumer-focused alcoholic beverage brand. Chennai-based Otto was ranked number one in the apparel-menswear category. India’s most consumer-focused brands is an exclusive list of only those brands that have managed to improve their buying propensity over two successive years. From among 11,000 brands studied, only 500 brands were able to improve their buying propensity over the previous year. Besides, Samsung has just added a new member to its Galaxy A series, which is Galaxy A70 smartphone.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 10:59 AM IST

