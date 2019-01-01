Samsung tops in number of patents filed for self-driving cars

comscore
Over the 2011-2017 period, Samsung Electronics held the most patents at 624, trailed by US IT giant Intel Corp. with 590.

Samsung Electronics Co. filed the largest number of patents related to self-driving cars in Europe, data showed on Monday, far above traditional automobile manufacturers.

According to the data compiled by the European Patent Office (EPO), the number of applications related to self-driving cars filed in Europe came to 3,998 in 2017, growing more than threefold from 922 tallied in 2011.

US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc. held 361, followed by Samsung’s smaller South Korean rival LG Electronics Inc. at 348 and German engineering firm Bosch with 343, the EPO data showed.

The figures indicate information and communication technology firms made more efforts to secure self-driving technologies compared with traditional vehicle manufacturers.

Among the top 10 players in the list, only three firms — Bosch, Toyota Motor Corp. and Continental AG — were related to the motor industry.

Europe accounted for 37.2 per cent of the patents, followed by the US with 33.7 per cent. South Korea accounted for 7 per cent, falling behind Japan’s 13 per cent but standing higher than China’s 3 per cent.

According to separate data compiled by the Korea Institute of Intellectual Property, Hyundai Motor Co. filed the highest number of related patents over the 2008-2017 period in the country at 981, followed by Hyundai Mobis Co. with 686 and Mando Corp. with 564. LG Electronics and the Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute posted 293 and 238, respectively.

