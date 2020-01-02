Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models

Samsung has reportedly filed nine new Galaxy A-series trademarks for the next year lineup in South Korea. As per the naming convention, these upcoming smartphones will succeed current generation. These include Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, and more A-series devices in 2021.

Samsung did the same thing last year in 2019, where it trademarked around 9 phones that were supposed to launch as part of refreshed Galaxy A series. Now the latest South Korean listing of the nine 2021 Galaxy A-series smartphones trademark is also up, spotted by a Twitter user named @_the_tech-guy. In terms of naming convention, Samsung is only adding up one number in the predecessor’s name.

Galaxy A-series smartphone models detailed

As per the listing, the 2021 Galaxy A series will include Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82, and Galaxy A92 smartphones next. No other details are available about the phones at this point. The trademark filing is just an alpha stage of the product, and Samsung could launch these smartphones starting in 2021.

Galaxy A-2020 smartphones

Earlier last month, Samsung unveiled the first two of its Galaxy A 2020 smartphones in Vietnam. These included the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 smartphone. The company plans to expand the A-series further, and more devices will be unveiled over the next few months.

Samsung revamped its affordable smartphone lineup by replacing the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series with the online-only Galaxy M-series. With the M-series, Samsung is taking on Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme, among others. The smartphones are exclusively available online, and the same could continue with the upcoming Galaxy A 2020 smartphones.

Samsung has also revitalized its smartphone business with the demand for revamped Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A50, in particular, has emerged as one of the popular devices in the market.