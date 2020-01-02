comscore Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models for 2021
News

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models for 2021

News

Samsung is already gearing up to launch its next-generation 2021 Galaxy A-series of smartphones.

  • Published: January 2, 2020 8:42 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A50s 2

Samsung has reportedly filed nine new Galaxy A-series trademarks for the next year lineup in South Korea. As per the naming convention, these upcoming smartphones will succeed current generation. These include Galaxy A11, Galaxy A21, Galaxy A31, and more A-series devices in 2021.

Related Stories


Samsung did the same thing last year in 2019, where it trademarked around 9 phones that were supposed to launch as part of refreshed Galaxy A series. Now the latest South Korean listing of the nine 2021 Galaxy A-series smartphones trademark is also up, spotted by a Twitter user named @_the_tech-guy. In terms of naming convention, Samsung is only adding up one number in the predecessor’s name.

Galaxy A-series smartphone models detailed

As per the listing, the 2021 Galaxy A series will include Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A22, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A42, Galaxy A52, Galaxy A62, Galaxy A72, Galaxy A82, and Galaxy A92 smartphones next. No other details are available about the phones at this point. The trademark filing is just an alpha stage of the product, and Samsung could launch these smartphones starting in 2021.

Galaxy A-2020 smartphones

Earlier last month, Samsung unveiled the first two of its Galaxy A 2020 smartphones in Vietnam. These included the Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 smartphone. The company plans to expand the A-series further, and more devices will be unveiled over the next few months.

Samsung revamped its affordable smartphone lineup by replacing the Galaxy J and Galaxy On series with the online-only Galaxy M-series. With the M-series, Samsung is taking on Chinese rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme, among others. The smartphones are exclusively available online, and the same could continue with the upcoming Galaxy A 2020 smartphones.

Samsung has also revitalized its smartphone business with the demand for revamped Galaxy A-series. The Galaxy A50, in particular, has emerged as one of the popular devices in the market.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 2, 2020 8:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models
News
Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models
Airtel 4G launched in tough terrains of Ladakh

Telecom

Airtel 4G launched in tough terrains of Ladakh

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification

News

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification

Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021

News

Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021

Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020

Gaming

Sony could give us a peek at the PlayStation 5 at CES 2020

Most Popular

Xech Speaker Pods Review

LG G8X ThinQ First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review

Realme X2 Pro Review

Logitech G Pro Gaming Headset Review

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification

Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

Top 5 Apple Arcade Games

3 big trends that will define the mobile and wearable market in 2020

A look at how budget phone segment will evolve in 2020 and beyond

Best smartphones launched in India in 2019

Smart products Xiaomi should launch in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models

News

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 receiving stable Android 10 update in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 receiving stable Android 10 update in India
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite live images leaked
Samsung Galaxy M21 details leaks ahead of official launch

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 details leaks ahead of official launch
Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

Top Products

Top smartphones to launch in January 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi K30 5G स्मार्टफोन 10GB रैम के साथ TENAA पर हुआ स्पॉट

Upcoming Smartphone Technology 2020: स्मार्टफोन कंपनियां इस साल इन पांच टेक्नोलॉजी पर करेंगी फोकस

स्वदेशी GPS ‘NavIC’ से लैस होंगे स्मार्टफोन, ISRO से बात कर रहा है Xiaomi

इन स्मार्ट तरीकों से 2019 में स्मार्टफोन मार्केट से दूर रही मंदी

Xiaomi Mi 10 और Mi 10 Pro की स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत हुई लीक

News

Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models
News
Samsung trademarks 9 Galaxy A-series smartphone models
Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification

News

Oppo A31 key specifications leaked via FCC certification
Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021

News

Mini Electric hatchback could launch in India in 2021
Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative

News

Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo announce AirDrop alternative
Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess

News

Free Wi-Fi services now available on Delhi Metro's Airport Express Line: Here's how to acess