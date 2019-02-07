comscore
Samsung true wireless 'Galaxy Buds' promotional image leaks online

The South Korean giant will also launch its next-generation Galaxy S10 family on February 20, 2019.

  Published: February 7, 2019 3:31 PM IST
In a bid to outdo Apple, Samsung is reportedly working on a set of true wireless earbuds. A new image of the earbuds has surfaced on the web, hinting at Galaxy Buds charging on the rear of the Galaxy S10. The leaked image (posted by WinFuture) also suggests that the upcoming flagship Galaxy S10 will apparently support reverse wireless charging.

Furthermore, a wireless charging case for the earbuds will also be offered. Sammobile reported that the smartphone will be able to top up other devices wirelessly by leveraging a technology dubbed ‘PowerShare.’ This sounds similar to Huawei’s Mate 20 Pro smartphone and FreeBuds 2 Pro wireless earphones. It is equipped with 13mm drivers and retails with a price label of RMB 999 (approximately Rs 10,400) in China.

Samsung Galaxy S10 likely to launch in India on March 6, prices could start at Rs 50,000: Report

Samsung Galaxy S10 likely to launch in India on March 6, prices could start at Rs 50,000: Report

At the moment, the details regarding the specifications of the earbuds are unknown. Besides, recently, the alleged Galaxy Buds passed via the FCC site, which only revealed that the device will be Bluetooth-based. The earbuds could reportedly be a refined version of the Gear IconX, offering Bixby support and in-ear design. Samsung could launch the new Galaxy Buds in a few weeks at its Unpacked event in San Francisco. Several reports suggest that the Galaxy earbuds could be priced at $170 (approximately Rs 12,159). The South Korean giant will also launch its next-generation Galaxy S10 family on February 20, 2019.

The company is rumored to launch five smartphones, including Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10 E aka Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy F and a 5G-enabled device. The smartphones are likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 855 chipset or Samsung’s in-house Exynos 9820 SoC depending on the market. Additionally, the Galaxy S10 Series could come with a starting price of Rs 50,000 in India. The Galaxy S10 is said to cost Rs 65,000, while its bigger sibling Galaxy S10+ could cost you Rs 75,000. Reports claim that the top-notch and most premium handset in the series could cost around Rs 150,000.

  Published Date: February 7, 2019 3:31 PM IST

