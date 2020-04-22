comscore Samsung TV Plus mobile app will soon be released: Report
Samsung TV Plus mobile app will soon be released: Report

A fresh report the South Korean giant is developing the Samsung TV Plus mobile app to offer users the same functionality available on compatible Smart TVs.

  Updated: April 22, 2020 12:45 PM IST
Samsung TV Plus mobile app is reportedly in works and could soon be released for users. The brand is said to be planning to bring its TV Plus free streaming service to mobile. A fresh report the South Korean giant is developing the mobile app to offer users the same functionality available on compatible Smart TVs. In case you are unaware, Samsung‘s TV Plus service offers over 100 TV channels for free over the internet.

Sammobile suggests that Samsung TV Plus mobile app might only be available for Samsung Galaxy phone users. The Samsung TV Plus service is only available on the company’s range of Smart TVs and the service is not accessible on other TV models. This Samsung TV Plus streaming service is available since 2016.

The brand is yet to confirm the launch of the mentioned mobile app. With Samsung TV Plus service, one will be able to watch Live channels and access VOD content too. Besides, Samsung Research Institute-Bangalore (SRI-B) has developed a unique ‘Hand Wash’ app for Galaxy Watch users to help maintain hand hygiene in line with WHO recommendations. In a newsroom post, Samsung India noted that its research institute group of designers and developers from SRI-B’s UX and wearable teams worked round-the-clock over the last two weeks to come up with this solution.

According to Samsung, the ‘Hand Wash’ app for Samsung Galaxy Watch helps users maintain hand hygiene by periodically reminding them about it. The app with periodic notifications ensures each wash is thorough for the duration of 20 seconds in line with WHO recommended best practices. The app comes with preset reminders which users can customize further based on their needs and schedule.

  Published Date: April 22, 2020 12:44 PM IST
  • Updated Date: April 22, 2020 12:45 PM IST

