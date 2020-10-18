Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

Two phones of South Korean technology giant Samsung, whose names are not yet known, have been certified by Bluetooth SIG. Except for the model numbers of the smartphones, no details were included in the certificate. Having a large share in the smartphone industry, Samsung continues to release more models to reach more users. The company, which announced the Galaxy F41, the first phone of the new F series, appeared on the same days with two different smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

Two different smartphones from Samsung with model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F appeared on NEMKO's website. These phones were believed to be Samsung Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 respectively. Although the names of the devices are still a mystery, two phones are on the news again today.

Two of Samsung’s new phones have received Bluetooth certification:

Samsung's two phones with model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F, which are not yet known, were certified by Bluetooth SIG today. Along with the certificates, these devices were also featured on the website of the Bluetooth SIG. Both models are listed under the same document.

If the models are listed under the same document, it may mean that these two models are actually the same model but different named phones sold in different markets. No details were included in the Bluetooth SIG other than the model numbers of the phones.

Although the features of the devices do not appear in today’s certificate, the phone with model number SM-A025F showed itself on Geekbench recently. The phone, which came up with some hardware features, was listed on the platform with a Qualcomm processor and 2 GB of RAM.

According to rumors about the phone with the same model number, the device will have a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display. On the processor side, there will be a Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone will also come with a 3,500 mAh battery and a camera setup consisting of 3 cameras on the back.