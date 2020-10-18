comscore Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
News

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung's two phones with model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F, which are not yet known, were certified by Bluetooth SIG today.

  • Updated: October 18, 2020 6:20 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Android 10 Go Edition

Two phones of South Korean technology giant Samsung, whose names are not yet known, have been certified by Bluetooth SIG. Except for the model numbers of the smartphones, no details were included in the certificate. Having a large share in the smartphone industry, Samsung continues to release more models to reach more users. The company, which announced the Galaxy F41, the first phone of the new F series, appeared on the same days with two different smartphones. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India at Rs 3,999

Two different smartphones from Samsung with model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F appeared on NEMKO’s website. These phones were believed to be Samsung Galaxy A02 and Galaxy M02 respectively. Although the names of the devices are still a mystery, two phones are on the news again today. Also Read - Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

Two of Samsung’s new phones have received Bluetooth certification:

Samsung’s two phones with model numbers SM-A025F and SM-M025F, which are not yet known, were certified by Bluetooth SIG today. Along with the certificates, these devices were also featured on the website of the Bluetooth SIG. Both models are listed under the same document. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F41 now on open sale in India via Flipkart

If the models are listed under the same document, it may mean that these two models are actually the same model but different named phones sold in different markets. No details were included in the Bluetooth SIG other than the model numbers of the phones.

Although the features of the devices do not appear in today’s certificate, the phone with model number SM-A025F showed itself on Geekbench recently. The phone, which came up with some hardware features, was listed on the platform with a Qualcomm processor and 2 GB of RAM.

According to rumors about the phone with the same model number, the device will have a 5.7-inch HD+ resolution display. On the processor side, there will be a Snapdragon 450 processor. The phone will also come with a 3,500 mAh battery and a camera setup consisting of 3 cameras on the back.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: October 18, 2020 6:16 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 18, 2020 6:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
News
Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

Google says Hangout users can now to Chat for free from 2021

News

Google says Hangout users can now to Chat for free from 2021

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

News

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

Most Popular

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

Asus ExpertBook P2 Review

Poco X3 review: Best phone under Rs 20,000?

Nikon Z50 review: Compact mirrorless camera now affordable

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

Google says Hangout users can now to Chat for free from 2021

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

Top five smartphones under Rs 20,000

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

News

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support
Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 fitness tracker launched in India
Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 could launch in January next year
Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

News

Poco's new phone to launch by the end of the year

हिंदी समाचार

Sony Xperia 5 II में कैमरा को कूल करने के लिए दी गई है ग्रेफाइट शीट, टियरडाउन वीडियो में चला पता

Samsung Galaxy S21 फोन 3C सर्टिफिकेशन साइट पर चार्जिंग स्पेसिफिकेशंस के साथ स्पॉट

Micromax Helio G35, Helio G85 के साथ नवंबर में लॉन्च करेगा स्मार्टफोन, Xiaomi, Realme को देगा टक्कर

Nokia 225 4G सस्ता फोन प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए उपलब्ध , जानें कीमत

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Youth स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more

News

Weekly News Roundup: Apple iPhone 12 launch, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10T, Amazon and Flipkart sale and more
Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event

News

Apple iPhone 12 event recap video: Everything Apple announced at the iPhone 12 event
Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review

Reviews

Motorola E7 Plus Camera Review
Motorola Razr 5G first look

Hands On

Motorola Razr 5G first look

News

Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
News
Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification
Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched

News

Huawei Nova 7 SE 5G Vitality Edition with Dimensity 800U SoC launched
Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 gets 3C certification with 25W charger support
Google says Hangout users can now to Chat for free from 2021

News

Google says Hangout users can now to Chat for free from 2021
Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

News

Xiaomi Mi Max 3 global variant gets MIUI 12 update based on Android 10

new arrivals in india

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers