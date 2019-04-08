comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched; doubles up as PC and virtual music system
News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched; doubles up as PC and virtual music system

News

Samsung aims to compete with Xiaomi, which has taken the smart TV market by storm.

  • Published: April 8, 2019 4:38 PM IST
Samsung Unbox Magic Series main

Samsung prepares to challenge Xiaomi in the smart TV market with the launch of new Unbox Magic Series in India. The South Korean electronics giant has launched Unbox Magic Series as smart TV that go beyond conventional features offered in the segment. These new smart TV can transform into personal computer, music system, home cloud, live cast and two way sharing device. The new TVs are offered in screen sizes starting from 32-inch and going all the way up to 82-inches. They come with High Definition screen supporting Ultra Pix technology and go up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K models.

“At Samsung, we believe in creating an ecosystem, to provide users with unique solutions that enhance the consumer’s experience and enrich their lifestyle. The latest Smart TV range caters to the needs of our consumers with a host of never-seen-before features such as Personal Computer, Music System, Home Cloud, Live Cast and Two Way Sharing. With Samsung’s commitment to deliver best in class products, these Smart TVs will redefine the consumer experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Samsung India.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review: Value for money par excellence

Also Read

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review: Value for money par excellence

Samsung Unbox Magic Series key features

With the new smart TV series, Samsung is renaming the conventions of a television where it can become your own personal computer. With the feature, Samsung smart TV users will be able to turn their Smart TV into a full-fledged computer and do more than web browsing. Samsung says consumers can create documents or work on cloud files and they will also be able to mirror their laptop wirelessly without internet connection. The Smart TV is also secured using Knox and cloud services are powered by Microsoft Office 365.

The new Samsung Smart TV also transforms into a virtual music system, allowing users to choose from a library of skins with different color options. Samsung claims that overall audio experience by adding visual elements on the screen and turning it into a virtual music system. It also acts as a virtual cloud by automatically storing your favorite moments. The pictures and videos of your smartphone are transferred automatically and wireless to a password protected USB drive connected to the TV. The process does not require an internet connection.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Look

With Live Cast, Samsung smart TV users will be able to stream live moments from any remote location to their TV using their smartphone over internet. The two way sharing allows sharing of content between the TV and the smartphone. Samsung’s Smart TVs also come with the Smart Hub which gives users single access for all of their content. The new range of Magic Series start at Rs 24,900 and will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas and leading consumer electronic stores.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 4:38 PM IST

Editor's Pick

After India, parents in UAE demand ban on PUBG
Gaming
After India, parents in UAE demand ban on PUBG
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

Vivo V15 Review

Review

Vivo V15 Review

Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

News

Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

Most Popular

Vivo V15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out
Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup
Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor fooled with a 3D printed fingerprint

News

Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint sensor fooled with a 3D printed fingerprint

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile खेलने के लिए इलाके बांट रहे थे स्टूडेंट्स, पुलिस ने दी चेतावनी

Realme Yo Days sale कल से होगी शुरू: 1 रुपये में मिलेगा Backpack, स्मार्टफोन के साथ ईयर बड मिलेंगे फ्री

15 हजार से कम कीमत में ये स्मार्टफोन आपको देंगे दमदार बैटरी बैकअप

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro का 6GB RAM/128GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट जल्द होगा बिक्री के लिए उपलब्ध, कंपनी ने किया ट्विट

OnePlus 6T की कीमत में 4,000 रुपये की हुई गिरावट, OnePlus 7 के जल्द लॉन्च होने का मिला संकेत

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update rolling out
Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched

News

Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched
Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner

News

Foldable phones to reach 30mn units by 2023: Gartner
Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications

News

Moto G7 Plus Viva Red color variant launched in China: Price and specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India