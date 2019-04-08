Samsung Unbox Magic TV Series launched; doubles up as PC and virtual music system

Samsung prepares to challenge Xiaomi in the smart TV market with the launch of new Unbox Magic Series in India. The South Korean electronics giant has launched Unbox Magic Series as smart TV that go beyond conventional features offered in the segment. These new smart TV can transform into personal computer, music system, home cloud, live cast and two way sharing device. The new TVs are offered in screen sizes starting from 32-inch and going all the way up to 82-inches. They come with High Definition screen supporting Ultra Pix technology and go up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K models.

“At Samsung, we believe in creating an ecosystem, to provide users with unique solutions that enhance the consumer’s experience and enrich their lifestyle. The latest Smart TV range caters to the needs of our consumers with a host of never-seen-before features such as Personal Computer, Music System, Home Cloud, Live Cast and Two Way Sharing. With Samsung’s commitment to deliver best in class products, these Smart TVs will redefine the consumer experience,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Samsung India.

Samsung Unbox Magic Series key features

With the new smart TV series, Samsung is renaming the conventions of a television where it can become your own personal computer. With the feature, Samsung smart TV users will be able to turn their Smart TV into a full-fledged computer and do more than web browsing. Samsung says consumers can create documents or work on cloud files and they will also be able to mirror their laptop wirelessly without internet connection. The Smart TV is also secured using Knox and cloud services are powered by Microsoft Office 365.

The new Samsung Smart TV also transforms into a virtual music system, allowing users to choose from a library of skins with different color options. Samsung claims that overall audio experience by adding visual elements on the screen and turning it into a virtual music system. It also acts as a virtual cloud by automatically storing your favorite moments. The pictures and videos of your smartphone are transferred automatically and wireless to a password protected USB drive connected to the TV. The process does not require an internet connection.

With Live Cast, Samsung smart TV users will be able to stream live moments from any remote location to their TV using their smartphone over internet. The two way sharing allows sharing of content between the TV and the smartphone. Samsung’s Smart TVs also come with the Smart Hub which gives users single access for all of their content. The new range of Magic Series start at Rs 24,900 and will be available at all Samsung Smart Plazas and leading consumer electronic stores.