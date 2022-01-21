comscore Samsung Unpacked event 2022 confirmed: Galaxy S22 series to launch with Noteworthy features
Samsung confirms Unpacked 2022 to launch Galaxy S22 series with Noteworthy features

After the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Samsung didn’t bring any Note device, instead focused on foldables. It is undoubtedly among the top smartphone manufacturers of foldable phones right now.

Samsung has officially announced its February Unpacked event for next month. The President & Head of MX Business, Samsung Electronics Dr. TM Roh confirmed little details about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series without revealing the launch date or the specifications. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India launch likely next month: Launch date, specifications, price and more

In an official blog post, Dr. TM Roh said, “At Unpacked in February 2022, we’ll introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we’ve ever created. The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021

With this, he once again hints at bringing features from the Note series to the S series. While rumours suggest that the South Korean tech giant may consider relaunching the Note series later, Dr. TM Roh’s statement sketch a different story.

To recall, after the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, Samsung didn’t bring any Note device, instead focused on foldables. It is undoubtedly among the top smartphone manufacturers of foldable phones right now.

With every series, Samsung is trying its best to make its foldable devices affordable for the masses. The latest generation of foldable devices include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Samsung Galaxy S22

In the blogpost, Dr. TM Roh said that the upcoming Galaxy flagship device (without mentioning the name) will come with “noteworthy” upgrade. “With every fresh evolution of Samsung Galaxy devices, we have introduced features that redefine the entire mobile category. And we’re about to rewrite the rules of industry once again,” he said.

As per rumours, the company will launch three new smartphones under the upcoming S series. These models include – the Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Ultra is likely to bring the Note’s S pen with it and also a similar boxy design. The other two models – Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to be the usual S series devices with curved design and no S Pen there.

A lot have been revealed about the S22 Ultra ahead of the launch. As for the specs, the “noteworthy” S series phone is tipped to include – a quad rear camera system with 108MP primary lens, a 6.8-inch 2X Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 40MP front camera, a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging support, and more.

  Published Date: January 21, 2022 8:56 AM IST
  Updated Date: January 21, 2022 9:51 AM IST

Best Sellers