Samsung Unpacked for Galaxy S20 Fan Edition confirmed

Samsung Unpacked event coming again on September, could unveil Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung has announced another Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for September 23. The Galaxy S20 FE is expected to break cover at this event as a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite.

  • Published: September 14, 2020 10:19 AM IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE leaked poster

Samsung is busy launching phones in the premium segment since August. The Galaxy Note 20 lineup caters to the ultra-premium segment while the Z Fold 2 is for the uber-luxurious class. If you assumed that was enough, think again as Samsung has announced another launch this month. There’s a new Galaxy Unpacked event happening on September 23 and based on the hints, it could be about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 2020 spotted on Samsung India website, launch imminent

The upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will be another livestream event similar to the ones for the Note 20 and Z Fold 2. Samsung has a visual teaser to accompany its announcement, hinting at a conventional phablet design. The accompanying “Unpacked for every fan” tag is enough to suggest the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Additionally, Samsung hints at dark blue, gree, red, orange, white, and pink color variants for the Fan Edition. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition gets certified; Everything we know about the upcoming smartphone

Based on the leaks, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is essentially a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20 at a lower overall price. It could be a successor to the Galaxy S10 Lite from earlier this year, albeit with a different proposition. The S20 Fan Edition will have most of the latest specifications as the regular Galaxy S20, albeit with cost-cutting in key areas. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: Which midrange phone is best at Rs 25,000?

Galaxy S20 Fan Edition expected specifications

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will carry some of the highlight features of the S20 series. The 120Hz AMOLED display will remain with flatter edges. However, Samsung will use a 1080p display instead of a Quad HD+ resolution display. The display will have extremely narrow bezels with a small punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Samsung is apparently opting for a rear panel design similar to the Galaxy Note 20 series. There’s going to be a massive rectangular camera hump at the back holding a triple camera setup. The rear panel itself could be made of plastic and Samsung will offer a variety of colors. Apart from the dark blue and green colors, the S20 Fan Edition will come in red, pink, orange, and white color options.

On the inside, the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will use the Snapdragon 865 chipset, assuring 5G connectivity to the lower-end model as well. This could push the prices higher than what the Galaxy S10 Lite came at. Samsung will offer a bigger 4500mAh battery on the S20 FE, possibly with its 25w fast charging system.

When it comes to cameras, the leaks say Samsung will retain the same triple camera setup from the Galaxy S20. However, the Fan Edition will ditch the 48-megapixel crop zoom camera for a conventional 8-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

  • Published Date: September 14, 2020 10:19 AM IST

Best Sellers