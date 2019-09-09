Samsung unveils apps for deaf-blind and visually impaired

Samsung has unveiled two new applications for deaf-blind and visually impaired. The Good Vibes and Relumino apps is a strong communication tool for the deaf-blind, which will also enable a person with low vision to see better. The tools have been developed in India. The Good Vibes app will help those who can’t see and talk to have a two-way communication with their caregivers and loved ones using their phones.

“We are happy we were able to develop technologies such as Good Vibes and Relumino that will help improve quality of life of the deafblind and people with low vision, allowing them to become more aware of the world around them and better integrated with society,” said Peter Rhee, Corporate Vice President, Samsung India.

The company says that the Good Vibes app leverages Morse code to convert vibrations into text or voice and vice-versa. “The app has two different user interfaces (UI). One interface has an invisible UI for the deafblind, which uses vibrations, taps and gestures, while the other has a visible UI, a standard chat interface, for the caregiver,” Samsung said. One can download the company’s Good Vibes app via Samsung Galaxy Store. In addition, the same app will soon be available via Google Play Store too.

The company’s second Relumino app is a visual aid application for people with low vision. It enables them to see images clearer by magnifying and minimizing images, highlighting the image outline, adjusting color contrast and brightness, and reversing color.

For Relumino, Samsung has partnered with the National Association for the Blind (NAB) Delhi. It will provide Samsung Gear VR and Galaxy Note9 smartphones to NAB Delhi, and will also provide training on how to use them. “NAB will use the solution in classrooms where students with low vision using these devices will be able to see better, helping them improve their learning abilities,” Samsung said.

– With inputs from IANS