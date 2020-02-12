At Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event yesterday, the brand launched its much-awaited S20 line of flagship smartphones. However, the S20 series was not the only highlight of the event. Samsung also announced its second foldable phone – The Galaxy Z Flip and the new Galaxy Buds+. The brand’s second generation of truly wireless earbuds come with some new features.

These are mainly 2-way speakers and better battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature thee microphones and yet they do not support active noise cancellation. There is an ambient pass-through feature that helps users be aware of the important sounds around them.

The 2-way speakers are a combination of woofer + tweeter. The addition is an improvement over the original Galaxy Buds. Moreover, audio on the Galaxy Buds+ is unsurprisingly tuned by AKG. In terms of its size and shape, the new buds look identical to the previous ones.

The individual units of the Galaxy Buds+ have an 85mAh battery, compared to the 58mAh battery on the predecessor. The brand claims 11 hours of playback from the device. However, if you don’t use the earbuds for 11 hours in a single stretch, which you probably don’t, the buds will practically run out only after the case runs out. They can also be charged wirelessly on the go with your Qi charging pad, a wireless power bank or even your Galaxy S20 series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+: Price and availability

If you pre-order one of the Galaxy S20 phones, you actually get the new Galaxy Buds+ free with your device. However, if you don’t, you can purchase the earbuds for $150 (about Rs 10,700). The new price is $20 (about Rs 1425) more than the original Galaxy Buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are available in black, white, red and blue colors. The smartphone will be available for order starting February 14.