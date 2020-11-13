Samsung unveils next-gen Exynos 1080 chipset with 5nm EUV process

Samsung has launched its 5nm-based next-generation midrange chipset for smartphones called Exynos 1080. On the camera front, the can support up to 200MP single camera or dual 32+32MP sensors. It can also handle videos that are shot in up to 4K resolution at 60fps. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 may have 6-inch display and TouchID

“Experience lightning-fast internet and seamless connections anytime, anywhere. The Exynos 1080’s integrated modem adds new levels of speed to downloading content, allowing you to stream and load faster, with minimal latency and lag,” the company said in a statement on Friday. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Review: A unique take on wireless sound

On the display front, the chipset can go 90Hz or Full HD+ panels at up to 144Hz refresh rate. While not anything fancy for flagships, these are good numbers for a mid-range chip. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC spotted on benchmarks

The chipset uses an octa-core CPU configuration with a triple cluster design where there are four Cortex-A78 cores sat next to Cortex-A55 cores. Of these, the performance Cortex-A78 core runs at 2.8GHz, while the other cluster of three Cortex-A78s is clocked at 2.6GHz.

The chipsets are expected to arrive in early 2021, with Samsung already confirming that this Exynos chipset will eventually debut on a smartphone.

Samsung Exynos 1080 details

The Samsung Exynos 1080 is another octa-core processor by Samsung which follows the 4.3+1 core configuration. In terms of core structure, the company is using a combination of four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 2.8GHz. For GPU and NPU, it includes Mali-G78 MP10 GPU and onboard neural processing unit (NPU).

If you talk about digital signal processor (DSP), the SoC allows to run 5.7 trillion operations per second. As expected, the chipset supports NR Sub-6GHz and 5G NR mmWave along with basic connectivity options of 4G LTE, Wi-Fi (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.2, FM Radio, GPS, GLONASS and more.

