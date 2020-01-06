comscore Samsung to launch Odyssey Gaming monitors at CES 2020 | BGR India
Samsung unveils Odyssey gaming monitors at CES 2020 with OLED display, 1000R curvature

The Samsung Odyssey is one of the first ever monitors to feature a deep curving 1000R high performance curvature and the amazing OLED picture quality.

Samsung-Odyssey-Reveal_Thumb728

South Korean tech giant Samsung recently introduced a new line-up of curved gaming monitors named Samsung Odyssey at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas.

“Samsung’s new curved gaming monitor line-up has been completely redesigned to give gamers an entirely new and immersive experience,” Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice-President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said in a statement on Friday.

Samsung Odyssey Features

The Samsung Odyssey is available in two sizes. The larger G9 model has a 49-inch display and the smaller G7 model has a 32-inch display. The redesigned gaming monitors promise to take gaming to the next level. The Samsung Odyssey is one of the first-ever monitors to feature a deep curving 1000R high-performance curvature and the amazing OLED picture quality.

According to the company, the monitor’s performance has been certified by TUV Rheinland, a leading international certification organization. The organization also awarded Samsung with certifications for the industry’s first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort.

Further, the monitor offers gamers 1ms response time and 240Hz RapidCurve technology. This makes gaming very immersive and gamers are put right in the middle of the action. The Samsung Odyssey monitors will also support NVIDIA G-sync compatibility and adaptive sync on DP1.4 The new monitors aim to serve gamer’s needs for speed, responsiveness and minimal distractions into account, equipping them with the best gaming experience possible.

Other Samsung tech at CES 2020

Samsung has been going all out with displays this year at CES 2020. The brand will also feature a new rotating television called the Samsung Sero. The stand-mounted Sero will be able to automatically detect content orientation and rotate accordingly. Samsung is also launching a new variant of the ‘The Frame’. Another screen is an 8K QLED display which has a 90 percent screen to body ratio.

(With inputs from IANS)

