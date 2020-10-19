comscore Samsung unveils ‘Reward Yourself' program and interactive e-catalogue
Samsung unveils ‘Reward Yourself' program and interactive e-catalogue for safe shopping in India

Through the Samsung e-catalogue, consumers will be able to browse through the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices.

  • Published: October 19, 2020 5:27 PM IST
Reward yourself

Samsung on Monday announced an interactive e-catalogue for its diverse portfolio of products aimed at providing a safe and enhanced buying experience for consumers in India. Through the e-catalogue, consumers will be able to browse through the entire range of smartphones, wearables, televisions and other digital appliances such as refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, air purifiers, smart ovens and sound devices, the company said in a statement. Also Read - 32-inch Realme Smart TV discounted on Flipkart: Check price and features

“The e-catalogue offers in-depth information on Samsung smartphones and consumer durables that facilitates consumers in making purchase decisions within the comfort and safety of their homes and spending less time at retail stores,” said Ashish Bansal, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, Samsung India, said in a statement. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Note 9 starts receiving OneUI 2.5 update

The consumers can shortlist and compare models within each product category on key specifications. The e-catalogue offers a similar look and feel across product categories for a consistent experience. Also Read - Samsung's two unnamed phones get Bluetooth certification

Samsung said it plans to update e-catalogues regularly with information on latest products. The company has also launched a ‘Reward Yourself’ programme where consumers get flat 10 percent cashback with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards and SBI credit cards, exciting bundle offers and a range of other benefits on Samsung’s wide portfolio of smartphones, wearables and tablets.

“Our indigenous platforms like Samsung Finance++ and Samsung Care+ have created unique propositions for consumers to create affordable offers with complete peace of mind,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The ‘Reward Yourself’ program covers a large number of smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: October 19, 2020 5:27 PM IST

