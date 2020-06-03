comscore Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch |
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch
News

Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch

News

The high-end foldable Galaxy phone from Samsung was launched in India for over Rs 1 lakh and is now getting a new security update.

  • Published: June 3, 2020 1:15 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Hands on First Impressions (20)

Samsung is on an upgrade spree this week for its devices. After the Galaxy S20 and S10 series, now it’s time for Galaxy Z Flip to get new update. The update primarily offers June 2020 security improvements and is rolling out to the global models right now. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

The update comes with firmware build F700FTBS1ATE3. The over the air (OTA) update should be headed to units anytime now. The firmware update is sized at 203MB. This suggest the update fixes any possible security issues with the software on the phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Buds and Buds+ get new home screen widgets for quick controls

The company is not known for being proactive with regular and quick updates. Which is why it’s refreshing to see them change the trend, especially for its high-end foldable device. To recall, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone was launched in India with a price label of Rs 1.10 lakh. It packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the outside and a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, placed inside a hole-punch cutout. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M11 and Galaxy M01 launched in India: Price, sale date, full specifications

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It doesn’t come with a headphone jack but you get stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

Flagship phones updated

Earlier this week, the company rolled out June 2020 update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy 10 and Note 10 series. The update is available over the air (OTA) for unlocked version phones in the US. The update for Galaxy S20 series is sized at 216MB. For Galaxy S10 users it is at 198MB. The update is not available for devices locked to carrier in the region. We still don’t know the update size for the Note 10 users and which countries are getting it.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: June 3, 2020 1:15 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

115999

Android v9.0 (Pie)
Snapdragon 855, Octa Core, 2.8 GHz Processor
16 MP + 13 MP Dual Rear
Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20

70500

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 990 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Triple - 12MP+12MP+64MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

HP updates its OMEN 15 gaming laptop with new features
Laptops
HP updates its OMEN 15 gaming laptop with new features
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

News

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

Most Popular

Realme Watch Review

Redmi Earbuds S Review

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro review

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G Review

Realme Narzo 10A Review

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June

OnePlus Domin8 pairs pro cricketers, gamers with OnePlus 8

Work from home: Essential gadgets to maintain productivity

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

Technology or apps to learn new things during lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update
Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart
Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Samsung Phone under 30,000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 20000 to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Find X2 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Samsung Galaxy A31 इस तारीख को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, क्या होगी कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Amazfit BIP S स्मार्ट वॉच भारत में GPS फीचर्स के साथ 4,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए खाली बिस्तरों की जानकारी देने के लिए ‘दिल्ली कोरोना’ एप लॉन्च

64MP क्वार्ड कैमरा वाले Redmi Note 9 Pro Max की सेल आज, जानें ऑफर्स

Latest Videos

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form

Reviews

Realme Watch Review: Its all about the form
Tips on how to buy camera body

Features

Tips on how to buy camera body
Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom, Redmi 10X, Samsung Exynos 880, OnePlus 8 sale and more: Weekly News Roundup
How to get started in photography

Features

How to get started in photography

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update
News
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets May security update
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip gets June 2020 security update
Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch

News

Realme X3 Series appears on BIS certification; hints at imminent India launch
Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 all set to launch on June 4 on Flipkart
OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June

News

OnePlus 8 Pro HD playback bug fix to come by late June