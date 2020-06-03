Samsung updates Galaxy Z Flip with June 2020 security patch

Samsung is on an upgrade spree this week for its devices. After the Galaxy S20 and S10 series, now it’s time for Galaxy Z Flip to get new update. The update primarily offers June 2020 security improvements and is rolling out to the global models right now. Also Read - Samsung Exynos 850 8nm chipset details revealed by brand

The update comes with firmware build F700FTBS1ATE3. The over the air (OTA) update should be headed to units anytime now. The firmware update is sized at 203MB. This suggest the update fixes any possible security issues with the software on the phone.

The company is not known for being proactive with regular and quick updates. Which is why it's refreshing to see them change the trend, especially for its high-end foldable device. To recall, the 4G version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone was launched in India with a price label of Rs 1.10 lakh. It packs a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 8GB RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. It comes with a 12-megapixel camera on the outside and a 10-megapixel camera on the inside, placed inside a hole-punch cutout.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 3,300mAh battery and supports 15W fast charging. They run One UI 2.0 based on Android 10 out of the box. It doesn’t come with a headphone jack but you get stereo loudspeakers tuned by AKG.

Flagship phones updated

Earlier this week, the company rolled out June 2020 update for Galaxy S20, Galaxy 10 and Note 10 series. The update is available over the air (OTA) for unlocked version phones in the US. The update for Galaxy S20 series is sized at 216MB. For Galaxy S10 users it is at 198MB. The update is not available for devices locked to carrier in the region. We still don’t know the update size for the Note 10 users and which countries are getting it.

