Samsung W20 5G November launch confirmed by China Mobile

Samsung W20, the next clamshell smartphone for the Chinese market, is set to arrive this month. While the focus had been on the upcoming Motorola Razr foldable smartphone, the W20 got its own teaser in China. China Mobile teased the smartphone and it looks like a foldable clamshell device. If the teaser poster is anything to go by, the smartphone will also support 5G network. The smartphone will launch in November and it will succeed the Samsung W2019 flip phone available exclusively in the Chinese market.

Samsung W20 was first spotted at a Chinese Expo back in September. The name of the device was confirmed at that time with the same teaser image. At Samsung Developer Conference last month, the Korean company teased an upcoming foldable smartphone with clamshell design. This will be the second foldable smartphone from the company and it could well be the Samsung W20. The foldable teased by the company matches the teaser shared by China Mobile. However, it is not confirmed if the device teased earlier this week will indeed debut as the W20 5G.

The timing of the launch of this foldable clamshell device in November is rather interesting. Samsung was the first to bite the foldable smartphone design with the launch of Galaxy Fold. The device immediately ran into trouble and Samsung was forced to delay its availability. The company relaunched it with some design tweaks in September and is still considered to be fragile. By introducing its second foldable smartphone in such a short span, Samsung seems to be fighting the narrative that foldable devices are not ready for prime time.

Motorola is reportedly hosting an event this month where it is expected to reboot the Moto Razr brand. The leaked pictures show that it will be a clamshell smartphone like original. However, the inside of the device will house a foldable display. It needs to be seen whether Samsung beats Motorola and introduces the W20 5G as a foldable clamshell smartphone in China. The race for foldable smartphones is set to get exciting even before Mobile World Congress 2019.

