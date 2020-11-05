comscore Samsung W21 5G foldable phone launched: Price, specs | BGR India
Samsung W21 5G foldable phone launched: Price, specifications and everything else

The Samsung W21 5G has been officially launched, borrowing many specifications from the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

  Published: November 5, 2020 6:41 PM IST
After appearing in many leaks, Samsung has finally officially launched its newest smartphone called the Samsung W21 5G as the successor of the Samsung W20 5G which they released last year. The Samsung W21 5G is a flagship smartphone developed by Samsung with China Telecom. At first glance, the Samsung W21 5G is similar to what we saw on the Galaxy Z Fold2. In fact, most of the specs appear identical, but there is actually a slight difference between the two. Also Read - Oppo and Xiaomi could start using Samsung Exynos chips by 2021

The first difference is the design of vertical stripes on the back like a shell with the addition of a new color, namely Glitter Gold which makes it look more premium. Moreover, the Samsung W21 5G also has a dual nano-SIM which is not owned by the Galaxy Z Fold 2. Also Read - Vivo S7e 5G with Dimensity 720 SoC, 64-megapixel camera launched in China

Samsung W21 5G specifications

Apart from the above differences, the specifications that the Samsung W21 5G offers are almost identical to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It features a 7.6-inch diagonal Dynamic AMOLED flexible display that offers QXGA+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rates and is covered by Ultra-Thin Glass. It packs an Infinity-O design aka a perforated screen that is home to a single 10-megapixel selfie camera. While the second screen on the outside measures 6.2 inches using the Super AMOLED Infinity Flex Display panel. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 could arrive much earlier than expected

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Representative Image

On the back, the Samsung W21 5G has a triple-camera setup packed in a rectangular module like the flagship Galaxy Note 20 Series. The three cameras consist of a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 aperture equipped with PDAF and OIS. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens that supports PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, up to 10x digital zoom.

This smartphone relies on the Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform which supports 5G dual-mode SA / NSA connectivity. It equips 12GB LPDDR5 of RAM and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. Completing the specifications, the Samsung W21 5G presents a stereo speaker with Dolby Atmos. There’s also a side-placed fingerprint sensor, NFC support, Bluetooth 5.0. And it runs on the One UI 2.5 interface based on the Android 10 operating system.

Price and Availability of the Samsung W21 5G

Meanwhile, to keep it running all day long, the Samsung W21 5G has a 4,500 mAh capacity battery. It comes with support for 25W Fast Wired Charging and 11W Wireless Charging. The Samsung W21 5G is ready to go on sale from November 20 and like its predecessor, this phone is exclusively available for the Chinese market. As far as price is concerned, Samsung is selling its new smartphone at a very high price tag of 19,999 Yuan.

  Published Date: November 5, 2020 6:41 PM IST

Best Sellers