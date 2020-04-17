Samsung was developing two more custom Exynos designs

Samsung decided to shut down its custom CPU arm in favor of licensing ARM designs last year. It was believed that Exynos M5 custom core is the last design creations from the Korean company. However, a new report shows that the company had plans to introduce at least two more custom solutions. If Samsung had not scrapped its custom CPU arm then we would have seen Exynos M6 and Exynos M7 custom core solutions for the company. Also Read - Vivo X30, X30 Pro with Samsung Exynos 980, integrated 5G launched: Price, Specifications

According to Android Authority, which found a handful of LinkedIn profiles of Samsung employees in the chip division, they all mention working on a few custom CPU cores. This includes an unannounced custom core called the M6. One profile even mentions M7 core, which suggests at least two generations of custom core design. There is no evidence that indicates Samsung is working on these custom core solutions.

Samsung’s custom core design spotted

The Exynos-powered Galaxy S20 series uses two custom M5 cores. Sammobile speculates that the M6 and M7 custom cores were originally planned for the market in 2021 and 2022. There is a possibility that Exynos M6 custom core will be utilized in future chip design. However, the chances of Exynos M7 custom core being deployed looks slim at best. For Samsung, Exynos was a way to regulate the price of its smartphones in competitive markets like India.

However, the Exynos chipset seems to have seriously fallen behind the more powerful and efficient Snapdragon platform from Qualcomm. The Korean company is reportedly designing a custom Exynos chipset for Google. This chip, codenamed Whitechapel, is said to be fabricated using a 5nm process. This octa-core processor is expected to utilize ARM Cortex-based cores. As a result, one can eliminate the possibility of Exynos M6 or M7 appearing on a premium model.

The future version of premium high-end Exynos SoCs from Samsung are also tipped to rely entirely on ARM Cortex design. We might see Exynos M6 core but M7 may never see daylight. The Korean company has also partnered with AMD to build a competitive graphics core for its mobile platform. It has also answered critics who complained about performance gap between Exynos 990 and Snapdragon 865. For now, it remains to be seen whether Exynos gets relegated to mid-range smartphones.