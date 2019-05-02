Samsung will discontinue AI-powered shopping platform Samsung Mall after June 30

Samsung is discontinuing its artificial intelligence (AI) powered shopping platform Samsung Mall after one year of launch. The all-in-one shopping app from Samsung came to existence early last year. It was launched as one stop solution for shopping different products in partisanship with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, TATA CliQ, Shopclues and Jabong.

The firm has now decided to put an end to the app without elaborating any reasons, but has started sending notifications to all the users in India noting that the Samsung Mall services will be no longer available after June 30, 2019. The notifications sent to Samsung Mall app users (via Tizenhelp) reads, “Thank you for your support. Samsung Mall will be discontinued and the service will not be available after 30/06/2019”.

The Samsung Mall app since its launch in January 2018 came pre-installed with many Samsung smartphones in the country. The app has nearly 10 million downloads on Google Play store, but it seems that it didn’t meet company’s expectations.

Samsung is yet to put out an official statement on the discontinuation of Samsung Mall, but it is not that hard to guess why the separate app didn’t work for consumers in India. All major e-commerce players have their apps on Google Play and Play store, and these provide seamless shopping experience to users.

It’s not only Samsung, who’s felt the heat in Indian e-commerce space, the Alibaba-backed marketplace Paytm Mall may have experienced something similar. A recent report claimed that Paytm has started scaling down its B2C business, and will also closing fulfillment centers across India. Paytm Mall has already stopped giving cashbacks on products across the platform, while sellers are stuck with unsold inventory of over Rs 150 crore. However, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma had denied these allegations.